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Сommercial properties in Albania

;
Saranda
8
Orikum
8
Vlora
87
Himare
3
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108 properties total found
Hotel 404 m² in Gjashte, Albania
Hotel 404 m²
Gjashte, Albania
Area 404 m²
Number of floors 3
Ostria Hotel was established as a family-owned business. It consists of 8 hotel rooms, furni…
$1,10M
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Commercial Property For Sale In Vlore Albania in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Commercial Property For Sale In Vlore Albania
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Area 79 m²
Number of floors 2
Bussnies Unit For Sale In Vlora, South Of Albania. If you are waiting for an ideal opportuni…
$150,248
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Agency
Albania Property Group
Languages
English, Italiano
Hotel 666 m² in Saranda, Albania
Hotel 666 m²
Saranda, Albania
Area 666 m²
Number of floors 4
A hotel for sale in one of Saranda's most sought-after locations, situated on the beachfront…
$3,45M
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TekceTekce
Hotel 450 m² in Gjashte, Albania
Hotel 450 m²
Gjashte, Albania
Area 450 m²
Floor 2/3
Skanderbeg Street, just 80 meters as the crow flies from the sea Area: 450m2 Veranda area: 5…
$1,77M
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Commercial property 81 m² in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Commercial property 81 m²
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Area 81 m²
- Location: Near the Port, one of the most frequented and developed areas of the city of Vlo…
$327,971
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Hotel 300 m² in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Hotel 300 m²
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 300 m²
Floor 2/8
Shesim Hotel on the Lungomare, Vlora. In one of the most elite and tourist areas of the cit…
$1,75M
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Agency
Investment Realty Group IRG
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
🔑🏨 3-STORY HOTEL FOR SALE IN CENTRAL, VLORA in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
🔑🏨 3-STORY HOTEL FOR SALE IN CENTRAL, VLORA
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Area 800 m²
Number of floors 3
🔑🏨 3-STORY HOTEL FOR SALE IN CENTRAL, VLORA 💰 SALE PRICE: 2,500,000 EURO 📌 PROPERTY DE…
$2,88M
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DES Real Estate
Languages
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Revenue house 647 m² in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Revenue house 647 m²
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Area 647 m²
Number of floors 4
📍 Elite location, next to Hotel Monte Mare In one of the most sought-after tourist areas of …
$816,071
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Warehouse 70 m² in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Warehouse 70 m²
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Area 70 m²
Garage 70 m² for rent, located very close to Conad on Ismail Qemali Boulevard, in an accessi…
$88,643
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🏢 BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT FOR SALE IN THE FORMER FISH FACTORY, VLORA in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
🏢 BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT FOR SALE IN THE FORMER FISH FACTORY, VLORA
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
🏢 BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT FOR SALE IN THE FORMER FISH FACTORY, VLORA 🏷 Sale price: 2500 Euro…
$87,816
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DES Real Estate
Languages
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Office 43 m² in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Office 43 m²
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Area 43 m²
An exceptional commercial property is now available for sale in the heart of Vlora City, pre…
$55,786
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Shop For Sale In Main Boulevard Vlora Albania in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Shop For Sale In Main Boulevard Vlora Albania
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Area 43 m²
Number of floors 2
Bussniess Unit For Sale In Vlora Albania. Perfect for entrepreneurs or investors seeking a c…
$132,508
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Agency
Albania Property Group
Languages
English, Italiano
Commercial property 124 m² in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Commercial property 124 m²
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Area 124 m²
Number of floors 1
🏢 BUSINESS PREMISES FOR SALE NEAR VLORA MUNICIPALITY. 💰 Price: €1300/m² 📐 Total area: 12…
$1,505
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DES Real Estate
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Commercial property 380 m² in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Commercial property 380 m²
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Area 380 m²
For Sale: Prime Commercial Space by the Sea Located on the ground floor of a multi-story bui…
$447,583
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Commercial property 108 m² in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Commercial property 108 m²
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Area 108 m²
The property consists of a 57m² apartment, a 51m² commercial unit, and 51m² of land, offerin…
$115,886
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Hotel in Saranda, Albania
Hotel
Saranda, Albania
Number of floors 4
I përshtatshëm për familje | Pamje panoramike | Vendodhje premium | Dokumentacion i rregullt…
$2,56M
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🏢 BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT FOR SALE NEAR ÇOLE MARKET, VLORA in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
🏢 BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT FOR SALE NEAR ÇOLE MARKET, VLORA
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 1
🏢 BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT FOR SALE NEAR ÇOLE MARKET, VLORA 🏷 Price: 80,000 Euro/Total ✔ L…
$93,734
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DES Real Estate
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Commercial property 224 m² in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Commercial property 224 m²
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Area 224 m²
Business premises for sale in one of the most frequented and sought-after areas of the city …
$371,777
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Restaurant 188 m² in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Restaurant 188 m²
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Area 188 m²
Vlora Marina, a remarkable destination in Albania, presents an exclusive opportunity to inve…
$1,61M
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Hotel 397 m² in Orikum, Albania
Hotel 397 m²
Orikum, Albania
Area 397 m²
The hotel is for sale in a perfect area with a fantastic view to the sea and city ,between p…
$424,585
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Hotel 888 m² in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Hotel 888 m²
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Area 888 m²
For sale: A 6-story building, each floor offering 148 m² of versatile space, ideally located…
$1,42M
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Commercial property 97 m² in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Commercial property 97 m²
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Area 97 m²
This charming commercial space of 97 m² is located in a prime position along the picturesque…
$345,943
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Commercial property 50 m² in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Commercial property 50 m²
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
🏢 BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT FOR SALE IN THE “28 NËNTORI” NEIGHBORHOOD, VLORA. 📍 Near Elezi Pastr…
$68,844
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Agency
DES Real Estate
Languages
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POTAM – ELITE HOTEL FOR SALE, READY FOR BUSINESS in Himare, Albania
POTAM – ELITE HOTEL FOR SALE, READY FOR BUSINESS
Himare, Albania
Area 1 200 m²
Number of floors 5
Newly Built Shesim Hotel, Fully Furnished and Ready for Operation. 📍 Location Potam, Hima…
$7,09M
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Century 21 Oksford
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☕ BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT FOR SALE (BAR-LOCAL) NEAR MOBILERI ALIKO, VLORA in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
☕ BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT FOR SALE (BAR-LOCAL) NEAR MOBILERI ALIKO, VLORA
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Area 28 m²
☕ BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT FOR SALE (BAR-LOCAL) NEAR MOBILERI ALIKO, VLORA 💰 PRICE 150,000 EU…
$173,138
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DES Real Estate
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Business Unit For Sale In Vlore Albania in Babice e Madhe, Albania
Business Unit For Sale In Vlore Albania
Babice e Madhe, Albania
Area 532 m²
Number of floors 1
Commercial Property For Sale In Vlore Albania. Whether you're starting a new business or exp…
$403,141
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Albania Property Group
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Commercial property 64 m² in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Commercial property 64 m²
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Area 64 m²
✅ Sale price: 3500 Euro/m2 ✅ Location: Lungomare, Vlore ✅ Area: 64m2 The property is located…
$269,150
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Commercial property 140 m² in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Commercial property 140 m²
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Area 140 m²
Frontline business premises for sale in Plazhini i Vjetër, Vlora, an excellent opportunity f…
$328,945
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🏢 BUSINESS PREMISES FOR SALE NEAR AMBULANCE, VLORA. in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
🏢 BUSINESS PREMISES FOR SALE NEAR AMBULANCE, VLORA.
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Area 65 m²
🏢 BUSINESS PREMISES FOR SALE NEAR AMBULANCE, VLORA. 💰 PRICE: 270,000 Euro / Total (Negoti…
$314,052
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DES Real Estate
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Commercial property 126 m² in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Commercial property 126 m²
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Area 126 m²
Shop for sale in Poseidon residence, Lungomare, Vlorë. This is an excellent investment oppor…
$791,267
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Property types in Vlorë County

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