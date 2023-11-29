Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial in Vlora, Albania
Commercial
Vlora, Albania
Area 182 m²
Floor 1
€1,46M
Commercial in Vlora, Albania
Commercial
Vlora, Albania
Area 234 m²
€260,000
Commercial in Vlora, Albania
Commercial
Vlora, Albania
Area 86 m²
Floor 1
€400
Commercial in Vlora, Albania
Commercial
Vlora, Albania
Area 88 m²
Floor 1
OPPORTUNITY! Service unit for sale in the first line of Lungomare. The service unit has a t…
€228,800
Commercial in Vlora, Albania
Commercial
Vlora, Albania
Area 43 m²
Floor 1
OPPORTUNITY! Service unit for sale near "Ismail Qemali" Boulevard.It is organised in one roo…
€45,000
Commercial in Vlora, Albania
Commercial
Vlora, Albania
Area 50 m²
Shop for long term  rent in Vlore !The premises for a store or office is located on the 2nd …
€300
Commercial in Vlora, Albania
Commercial
Vlora, Albania
Area 37 m²
Сommercial property for sale in Lungomare! Premises for office, store or apartments. There i…
€81,400
Commercial in Vlora, Albania
Commercial
Vlora, Albania
Area 46 m²
Сommercial property for sale in Lungomare! Premises for office, store or apartment. There is…
€101,200
Commercial in Vlora, Albania
Commercial
Vlora, Albania
Area 23 m²
Commercial property for sale near Port of Vlora, 22.5 meter2 with certificate.It is located …
€38,000
Commercial in Vlora, Albania
Commercial
Vlora, Albania
Area 100 m²
OPPORTUNITY! Service unit for sale near Bulevardi Ismail Qemali. It is organised in two flo…
€200,000
Commercial in Vlora, Albania
Commercial
Vlora, Albania
Area 40 m²
Service unit serving as a Lawyer office for sale. The unit is located in the best area for …
€68,000
Commercial in Vlora, Albania
Commercial
Vlora, Albania
Area 19 m²
OPPORTUNITY! Service unit for Sale in the center of Vlora .It is organised in one room with …
€34,200
Commercial in Vlora, Albania
Commercial
Vlora, Albania
Area 130 m²
SALE! Commercial space in the city  Vlora. Located on the first floor of a residential build…
€300,000
Commercial in Vlora, Albania
Commercial
Vlora, Albania
Area 397 m²
Floor 3
The hotel is for sale in a perfect area with a fantastic view to the sea and city ,between p…
€360,000
Shop in city center, with Online tour in Vlora, Albania
Shop in city center, with Online tour
Vlora, Albania
Area 40 m²
Number of floors 1
€48,000
Agency
CACTUS | Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский
Hotel 50 rooms with Online tour in Borsh, Albania
Hotel 50 rooms with Online tour
Borsh, Albania
Rooms 50
Area 5 000 m²
Price on request
Agency
CACTUS | Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский
Commercial with Online tour in Vlora, Albania
Commercial with Online tour
Vlora, Albania
Area 70 m²
€50,100
Agency
Billion G&G group real estate
Languages: English, Русский
Commercial with Online tour in Vlora, Albania
Commercial with Online tour
Vlora, Albania
Area 75 m²
€56,100
Agency
Billion G&G group real estate
Languages: English, Русский
Commercial in Vlora, Albania
Commercial
Vlora, Albania
Area 48 m²
OPPORTUNITY! Service unit for sale near "Ali Demi" Highschoool.It is organised in one room w…
€38,000
Commercial in Vlora, Albania
Commercial
Vlora, Albania
Area 63 m²
Shop for sale on the first line in the area of Lungomare. It consists of a surface of 62.5 m…
€99,600
Commercial in Vlora, Albania
Commercial
Vlora, Albania
Area 23 m²
It is located on the second line of Lungomare. Available for any purpose. The parking place …
€25,000
Commercial in Vlora, Albania
Commercial
Vlora, Albania
Area 80 m²
Shop for rent in a populated area of Vlora. The shop consists of 80 meters very close to the…
€300
Commercial in Vlora, Albania
Commercial
Vlora, Albania
Area 56 m²
Shop for rent near the hospital in Vlore. The environment has an area of 55.5m2, it is furni…
€300
Commercial in Vlora, Albania
Commercial
Vlora, Albania
Area 45 m²
The store is located in the center of Vlora. It is on the second floor in the best and organ…
€300
Commercial in Vlora, Albania
Commercial
Vlora, Albania
Area 84 m²
Super option for investment, Bar, office, shop, Salon - buying now commercial real estate (b…
€95,700
Commercial in Vlora, Albania
Commercial
Vlora, Albania
Area 287 m²
2-floors Building for sale in Bishti I Kalldremit. The first floor 137 m2 has 3 shops with s…
€107,000
Commercial in Vlora, Albania
Commercial
Vlora, Albania
Area 26 m²
Dyqan ne bishtin e kalldrim 26 m2 ne rrugen kryesore me fasade xhami 50% e ambjentit . Ambje…
€45,600
Commercial in Qender Vlore, Albania
Commercial
Qender Vlore, Albania
Area 180 m²
Storage in panaya. 2 Floors. Fantastic for small factory It is also surrounded by a land wh…
€88,000
Office in Vlora, Albania
Office
Vlora, Albania
Area 40 m²
Floor 2/8
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
€42,000
Agency
Habita
Languages: English, Русский
Commercial in Vlora, Albania
Commercial
Vlora, Albania
Area 70 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
€350,000
Agency
Habita
Languages: English, Русский
