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Offices for sale in Vlorë County, Albania

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Vlora
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6 properties total found
Office 43 m² in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Office 43 m²
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Area 43 m²
An exceptional commercial property is now available for sale in the heart of Vlora City, pre…
$55,786
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🏢 BUSINESS PREMISES FOR SALE NEAR AMBULANCE, VLORA. in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
🏢 BUSINESS PREMISES FOR SALE NEAR AMBULANCE, VLORA.
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Area 65 m²
🏢 BUSINESS PREMISES FOR SALE NEAR AMBULANCE, VLORA. 💰 PRICE: 270,000 Euro / Total (Negoti…
$314,052
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Agency
DES Real Estate
Languages
English, Italiano
🔑🏢 BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT FOR SALE IN TRANSBALCANICA, VLORA 📍 Near Aza Electronics in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
🔑🏢 BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT FOR SALE IN TRANSBALCANICA, VLORA 📍 Near Aza Electronics
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Area 23 m²
🔑🏢 BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT FOR SALE IN TRANSBALCANICA, VLORA 📍 Near Aza Electronics 🏷 Sale …
$78,376
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Agency
DES Real Estate
Languages
English, Italiano
TekceTekce
Office 92 m² in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Office 92 m²
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Area 92 m²
This Service Unit for Sale in the Court Distrib of Vlora Pressents a Prime Location for Comm…
$172,971
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Office 120 m² in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Office 120 m²
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Area 120 m²
Shop for sale in Transballkanike street. The shop is located on the second floor of a brand…
$207,566
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Office 141 m² in Ksamil, Albania
Office 141 m²
Ksamil, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 141 m²
Floor 4/9
Ofrojme zyre per shitje ne zemer te bllokut ne nje ndertese te re me ashensor. Organizohet n…
$800,682
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Agency
Investment Realty Group IRG
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch

Property types in Vlorë County

сommercial properties
restaurants
hotels
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