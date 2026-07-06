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Сommercial properties in Albania

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3 properties total found
POTAM – ELITE HOTEL FOR SALE, READY FOR BUSINESS in Himare, Albania
POTAM – ELITE HOTEL FOR SALE, READY FOR BUSINESS
Himare, Albania
Area 1 200 m²
Number of floors 5
Newly Built Shesim Hotel, Fully Furnished and Ready for Operation. 📍 Location Potam, Hima…
$7,09M
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Agency
Century 21 Oksford
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Español, Français, Italiano, Українська, עִברִית
Warehouse 15 m² in Palase, Albania
Warehouse 15 m²
Palase, Albania
Area 15 m²
Floor -2/-2
Parking Post for sale at the Santorini Complex in Drimadhes! The parking lot has an area of…
$46,588
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Agency
CENTURY 21 Investment Realty Group
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
Hotel 1 200 m² in Gjilek, Albania
Hotel 1 200 m²
Gjilek, Albania
Area 1 200 m²
? Dhermi ? Land area: 8000m2 ? Construction area: 1200m2 ▪️ Price: 4,000,000 Euros Dhërmi i…
$4,60M
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Agency
NEXT REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Polski, Čeština, Italiano
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