Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Albania
  3. Bashkia Vlore
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Apartments for sale in Bashkia Vlore, Albania

Orikum
53
Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
2 bedroom apartment in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
2 bedroom apartment
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
2+1 APARTMENT FOR SALE IN “EMERA” RESIDENCE, VLORA “Emera” Residence is located on the so…
$312,398
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
NEXT REAL ESTATE
Languages
English
Realting.com
Go

Property types in Bashkia Vlore

penthouses
studios
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK

Properties features in Bashkia Vlore, Albania

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go