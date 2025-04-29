Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Albania
  3. Bashkia Vlore
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Garage

Apartments with garage for sale in Bashkia Vlore, Albania

Orikum
53
4 properties total found
Apartment in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Apartment
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Area 92 m²
Floor 3
1+1 Apartment for sale in Marina Bay Uji i Tohte Vlora. Apartment with an area of ​​80m2, a…
$195,793
2 bedroom apartment in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
2 bedroom apartment
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
2+1 APARTMENT FOR SALE IN “EMERA” RESIDENCE, VLORA “Emera” Residence is located on the so…
$312,398
1 room studio apartment in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
1 room studio apartment
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Floor 1
Fully sea view studio for sale in Vlora  Furnished  Garage
$139,575
2 bedroom apartment in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
2 bedroom apartment
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 108 m²
Floor 4/5
Breathless Sea View Apartment for Sale in Vlora This stunning apartment is perched on a h…
$342,192
