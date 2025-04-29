Show property on map Show properties list
  2. Albania
  3. Bashkia Vlore
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Sea view

Seaview Apartments for Sale in Bashkia Vlore, Albania

Apartment in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Apartment
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Area 92 m²
Floor 3
1+1 Apartment for sale in Marina Bay Uji i Tohte Vlora. Apartment with an area of ​​80m2, a…
$195,793
2 bedroom apartment in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
2 bedroom apartment
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 116 m²
Floor 9/9
Apartment is located in 9 floor of a new building on second line of Lungomare only 50 meters…
$205,315
2 bedroom apartment in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
2 bedroom apartment
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 135 m²
Floor 3/3
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$267,252
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
2 bedroom apartment in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
2 bedroom apartment
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
2+1 APARTMENT FOR SALE IN “EMERA” RESIDENCE, VLORA “Emera” Residence is located on the so…
$312,398
Agency
NEXT REAL ESTATE
Languages
English
1 room studio apartment in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
1 room studio apartment
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Floor 1
Fully sea view studio for sale in Vlora  Furnished  Garage
$139,575
2 bedroom apartment in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
2 bedroom apartment
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 108 m²
Floor 4/5
Breathless Sea View Apartment for Sale in Vlora This stunning apartment is perched on a h…
$342,192
1 bedroom apartment in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
1 bedroom apartment
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 3
1+1 Apartment for sale in the Marina Bay complex, Uji i Tohte, Vlore. The apartment has a s…
$168,239
1 bedroom apartment in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
1 bedroom apartment
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
Floor 6/6
Experience the best coastal life in Vlora, Albania, in this gorgeous 2+1 apartment on the ol…
$155,040
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
1 bedroom apartment in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
1 bedroom apartment
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 3/5
🌊🏡 1+1 APARTMENT FOR SALE IN COLD WATER, VLORA.🌅 With frontal sea view.🏷 Price: 2000 Euro/m2…
$173,280
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano

