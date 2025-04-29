Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Bashkia Vlore, Albania

Orikum
11 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
2 bedroom apartment
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 5/10
🆕🏡 2+1 APARTMENT FOR SALE IN LUNGOMARE, VLORA🏷 Price: 199,000 Euro/Total📐 Area: 110 m2/Net📍 …
$226,860
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
2 bedroom apartment in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
2 bedroom apartment
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 9/9
Experience the best of Vlora living in this stunning 2-bedroom row house, perfectly situated…
$267,900
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
2 bedroom apartment in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
2 bedroom apartment
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
2+1 APARTMENT FOR SALE IN “EMERA” RESIDENCE, VLORA “Emera” Residence is located on the so…
$312,398
Agency
NEXT REAL ESTATE
Languages
English
1 bedroom apartment in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
1 bedroom apartment
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 9/9
Experience the best of Qendër Vlorë in this stunning apartment in Lungomare, Vlorë. This 3-r…
$267,900
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
3 bedroom apartment in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
3 bedroom apartment
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 113 m²
Floor 7/9
Experience the best of Vlorë living in this beautiful 3+1 apartment, located in the heart of…
$175,788
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
2 bedroom apartment in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
2 bedroom apartment
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 1/3
2+1 apartment occasion , close to the former train station, not far from the main street o…
$74,100
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
2 bedroom apartment in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
2 bedroom apartment
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 108 m²
Floor 4/5
Breathless Sea View Apartment for Sale in Vlora This stunning apartment is perched on a h…
$342,192
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 132 m²
Floor 9/9
🌆🏡 FOR SALE 2+1+2 PENTHOUSE NEAR "HALIM XHELO" SCHOOL, VLORA 💶 Price: 187,000 Euro/Total …
Price on request
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
2 bedroom apartment in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
2 bedroom apartment
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 122 m²
Floor 2/9
Live the best life experience in Vlora, Albania, in this beautiful 2+1+2 apartment on the se…
$249,660
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
2 bedroom apartment in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
2 bedroom apartment
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 40 m²
Floor 9/9
🌆🏡 PENTHOUSE FOR SALE 2+1+2 NEAR THE SCHOOL "HALIM XHELO", VLORA💶 Price: 187,000 Euro/Total📐…
$213,180
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
2 bedroom apartment in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
2 bedroom apartment
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
Floor 5/5
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$221,762
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano

