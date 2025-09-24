Residential complex Three Garden Residence

🌿 THREE GARDENS RESIDENCE - Qerret, Kavajë

New modern residential complex in one of the most peaceful and green areas of the coast of Albania.

The project combines modern architecture, comfort for life and the atmosphere of relaxation by the sea – exactly what people are looking for today both for their own living and for investment.

✨ Spacious and functional planning

✨ Large windows and plenty of natural light

✨ Modern style and high-quality construction

✨ A quiet location near the sea and nature

✨ Ideal for rest, permanent residence or renting out

💶 Cost from 1,600 €/m2

📌 Flexible installments up to 3 years:

20% upon signing the contract

15% every 6 months

5% when receiving keys

📈 Qerret is one of the most promising destinations on the coast of Albania, where the demand for modern real estate near the sea is actively growing. Purchase at the construction stage makes it possible to fix a favorable price and get a high potential for growth in the value of the object in the future.

📲 Contact us to get plans, current prices and choose the best option for you.

We organize online and offline views. Remote reservation and purchase via SEPA bank transfer is possible.