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Residential complex Three Garden Residence

Golem, Albania
from
$135,738
from
$266,511/m²
;
6
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ID: 36568
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 12/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Albania
  • State
    Central Albania
  • Region
    Tirana County
  • City
    Bashkia Kavaje
  • Village
    Golem

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Business class
  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Monolithic brick
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2030
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    15

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Online tour
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

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Русский Русский

🌿 THREE GARDENS RESIDENCE - Qerret, Kavajë

New modern residential complex in one of the most peaceful and green areas of the coast of Albania.
The project combines modern architecture, comfort for life and the atmosphere of relaxation by the sea – exactly what people are looking for today both for their own living and for investment.

✨ Spacious and functional planning
✨ Large windows and plenty of natural light
✨ Modern style and high-quality construction
✨ A quiet location near the sea and nature
✨ Ideal for rest, permanent residence or renting out

💶 Cost from 1,600 €/m2

📌 Flexible installments up to 3 years:
20% upon signing the contract
15% every 6 months
5% when receiving keys

📈 Qerret is one of the most promising destinations on the coast of Albania, where the demand for modern real estate near the sea is actively growing. Purchase at the construction stage makes it possible to fix a favorable price and get a high potential for growth in the value of the object in the future.

📲 Contact us to get plans, current prices and choose the best option for you.
We organize online and offline views. Remote reservation and purchase via SEPA bank transfer is possible.

Location on the map

Golem, Albania
Food & Drink
Leisure

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Developer news

24.09.2025
Buy Now, Don't Wait: Why You Should Enter the Albanian Real Estate Market Right Now — Expert Insight
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Residential complex Three Garden Residence
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