About the agency

The Century 21 Eon Real Estate Agency in Durres, Albania, has been operating since 2019 and counts more than 40 agents, making us one of the largest agencies in Durres and Albania. Century 21 is a real estate brand consisting of franchised broker offices in 86 countries worldwide with more than 145,000 independent sales professionals. Century 21 Albania has been operating in the country since 2008 and currently has 38 offices in six cities: Tirana, Durres, Shkoder, Vlore, Saranda, and Korce. Century 21 Eon has been part of this global brand since 2019!

"Century 21 Eon Durres is your trusted partner in the real estate market in Durres. We offer a full range of services: buying, selling, renting, and investing in residential and commercial properties. Our experts provide support at every stage of the transaction: from finding and evaluating the property to documentation and legal assistance. We carefully select options to meet the needs of each client and offer unique opportunities for profitable investment in one of the fastest-growing regions of Albania."