Century 21 Eon

Albania, Bashkia Durres
Company Type
Real estate agency
Company's year of foundation
2019
On the platform
11 months
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
Website
www.century21albania.com/office/century%2021%20eon.html
About the agency

The Century 21 Eon Real Estate Agency in Durres, Albania, has been operating since 2019 and counts more than 40 agents, making us one of the largest agencies in Durres and Albania. Century 21 is a real estate brand consisting of franchised broker offices in 86 countries worldwide with more than 145,000 independent sales professionals. Century 21 Albania has been operating in the country since 2008 and currently has 38 offices in six cities: Tirana, Durres, Shkoder, Vlore, Saranda, and Korce. Century 21 Eon has been part of this global brand since 2019!

"Century 21 Eon Durres is your trusted partner in the real estate market in Durres. We offer a full range of services: buying, selling, renting, and investing in residential and commercial properties. Our experts provide support at every stage of the transaction: from finding and evaluating the property to documentation and legal assistance. We carefully select options to meet the needs of each client and offer unique opportunities for profitable investment in one of the fastest-growing regions of Albania."

Services

Property sales: Full support for clients in purchasing residential and commercial properties.
Property rentals: Assistance in finding tenants or rental properties for clients.
Real estate investments: Consultations and selection of properties for profitable real estate investments.
Property valuation: Professional valuation of residential and commercial properties.
Legal support: Assistance in document preparation and legal consultations at all stages of the transaction.
Real estate market consulting: Providing up-to-date information on the market and real estate trends.
Support at every stage of the transaction: Full-service support from property search to transaction completion.
Advertising services for sellers: Promoting properties through marketing channels to quickly find buyers.

Working time
Monday
00:00 - 23:59
Tuesday
00:00 - 23:59
Wednesday
00:00 - 23:59
Thursday
00:00 - 23:59
Friday
00:00 - 23:59
Saturday
00:00 - 23:59
Sunday
00:00 - 23:59
