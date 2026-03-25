Residential complex High-ROI Coastal Investment | Premium Apartments | Saranda, Albania Price on request

High-ROI Coastal Investment | Premium Apartments | Saranda, Albania

Price on request

An exclusive investment opportunity in one of Europe’s fastest-growing coastal destinations. This premium development is designed to deliver strong short-term rental yields and long-term capital appreciation.

Key Highlights:

Optimized for Airbnb & holiday rentals

High seasonal occupancy & strong demand

Entry prices below comparable Mediterranean markets

Apartments starting from €132,400

Preferential pricing for investors

Prime Location: Walking distance to the beach and a new yacht marina, in a rapidly developing tourism hotspot.

Features:

Mediterranean-style architecture with premium finishes

Sea & city view apartments

On-site shops, cafés & restaurants

Leisure areas & secure parking

Payment Plan:

35% – contract | 40% – structure completion | 25% – key delivery | 5% – final certification

A smart entry point for investors seeking high returns, low entry cost, and strong future appreciation.