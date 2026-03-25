  1. Realting.com
  2. Albania
  3. Bashkia Sarande
  4. Residential complex High-ROI Coastal Investment | Premium Apartments | Saranda, Albania Price on request

Residential complex High-ROI Coastal Investment | Premium Apartments | Saranda, Albania Price on request

Saranda, Albania
Price on request
;
UP UP
20
Leave a request
ID: 35056
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 0011
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 04/04/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Albania
  • State
    Southern Albania
  • Region
    Vlorë County
  • City
    Bashkia Sarande
  • Town
    Saranda
  • Address
    Idriz Alidhima

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Comfort class
  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Brick
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2027
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    5

About the complex

High-ROI Coastal Investment | Premium Apartments | Saranda, Albania
Price on request

An exclusive investment opportunity in one of Europe’s fastest-growing coastal destinations. This premium development is designed to deliver strong short-term rental yields and long-term capital appreciation.

Key Highlights:

  • Optimized for Airbnb & holiday rentals
  • High seasonal occupancy & strong demand
  • Entry prices below comparable Mediterranean markets
  • Apartments starting from €132,400
  • Preferential pricing for investors

Prime Location: Walking distance to the beach and a new yacht marina, in a rapidly developing tourism hotspot.

Features:

  • Mediterranean-style architecture with premium finishes
  • Sea & city view apartments
  • On-site shops, cafés & restaurants
  • Leisure areas & secure parking

Payment Plan:
35% – contract | 40% – structure completion | 25% – key delivery | 5% – final certification

A smart entry point for investors seeking high returns, low entry cost, and strong future appreciation.

Location on the map

Saranda, Albania
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Finance
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex KAVAJES ST TOWERS TIRANA
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Price on request
Apartment building SQUARE VILLAGE
Palase, Albania
from
$203,645
Apartment building 🌊🏡 FOR SALE PENTHOUSE IN OLD BEACH, VLORA
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
from
$1,680
Residential complex 1+1 APARTMENT FOR SALE SUN PALACE, VLORA
Palase, Albania
from
$272,351
VAT
Apartment building HORA VERTIKALE – The Vertical Village of Tirana
Tirana Municipality, Albania
from
$382,065
You are viewing
Residential complex High-ROI Coastal Investment | Premium Apartments | Saranda, Albania Price on request
Saranda, Albania
Price on request
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex GATE OF SHKODRA
Residential complex GATE OF SHKODRA
Residential complex GATE OF SHKODRA
Residential complex GATE OF SHKODRA
Residential complex GATE OF SHKODRA
Show all Residential complex GATE OF SHKODRA
Residential complex GATE OF SHKODRA
Shkodër Municipality, Albania
from
$118,046
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2029
Number of floors 11
Gate of Shkodra is a contemporary residential development strategically located at the entrance of Shkodra, one of Albania’s most important cultural and economic centers. Designed to meet international living standards, the project offers an attractive combination of modern housing, accessib…
Agency
CENTURY 21 Investment Realty Group
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
CENTURY 21 Investment Realty Group
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
Residential complex DESLA TOWER RESIDENCE
Residential complex DESLA TOWER RESIDENCE
Residential complex DESLA TOWER RESIDENCE
Residential complex DESLA TOWER RESIDENCE
Residential complex DESLA TOWER RESIDENCE
Show all Residential complex DESLA TOWER RESIDENCE
Residential complex DESLA TOWER RESIDENCE
Bashkia Durres, Albania
from
$80,287
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2030
Number of floors 25
Area 46–143 m²
43 real estate properties 43
DESLA TOWER RESIDENCE 📍 Plazh Area, Durres 🌊 Only 200 meters from the sea | 5 minutes walking to the beach A new business-class residential complex located in one of the most sought-after areas of Durres. DESLA TOWER RESIDENCE is a modern architectural project designed for comforta…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
62.8 – 117.9
108,426 – 203,521
Apartment 2 rooms
110.7 – 142.9
191,226 – 246,777
Studio apartment
46.4 – 62.2
80,141 – 107,407
Agency
Century 21 Eon
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Century 21 Eon
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
Telegram Write in Telegram
Residence Vizion 2
Residence Vizion 2
Residence Vizion 2
Residence Vizion 2
Residence Vizion 2
Residence Vizion 2
Residence Vizion 2
Golem, Albania
from
$52,441
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2028
Number of floors 6
Vizion 2 Residence — Modern Apartments Near the Sea in Golem, Durres Vizion 2 is the second phase of a large residential complex by a reliable developer, located in Golem, Mali i Robit (Durres, Albania), just 300 meters from the sea. The project is ideal for those looking for a profitabl…
Agency
Century 21 Eon
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Century 21 Eon
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
Telegram Write in Telegram
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Albania
Is Albania Real Estate Worth Investing in in 2026? Prices, Yields and Risks
25.03.2026
Is Albania Real Estate Worth Investing in in 2026? Prices, Yields and Risks
€1350 per Square Meter with Three-Year Installments. Apartments by the Sea in Albania, Set to Double in Price in a Couple of Years
03.10.2025
€1350 per Square Meter with Three-Year Installments. Apartments by the Sea in Albania, Set to Double in Price in a Couple of Years
Buy Now, Don't Wait: Why You Should Enter the Albanian Real Estate Market Right Now — Expert Insight
24.09.2025
Buy Now, Don't Wait: Why You Should Enter the Albanian Real Estate Market Right Now — Expert Insight
"You can Buy a Studio-Apartment for 50 Thousand Euro." Advantages and Disadvantages of Life in Albania, Prices, Real Estate and Nature
26.02.2024
"You can Buy a Studio-Apartment for 50 Thousand Euro." Advantages and Disadvantages of Life in Albania, Prices, Real Estate and Nature
In Albania, there is a boom in the short-term rental market. But this is not good news for everyone
29.11.2023
In Albania, there is a boom in the short-term rental market. But this is not good news for everyone
“Price increases can be seen not even annually but on a monthly basis.” Who is buying real estate in Albania now, and for what purposes?
04.08.2023
“Price increases can be seen not even annually but on a monthly basis.” Who is buying real estate in Albania now, and for what purposes?
The Central Bank of Albania explained how housing prices in the country have changed in five years
27.06.2023
The Central Bank of Albania explained how housing prices in the country have changed in five years
Another discovery for investors? Apartmentsin Albania priced at €62,000 and more
31.05.2023
Another discovery for investors? Apartmentsin Albania priced at €62,000 and more
Show all publications