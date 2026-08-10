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Сommercial properties in Albania

;
Bashkia Durres
145
Bashkia Shijak
5
148 properties total found
Commercial property 250 m² in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Commercial property 250 m²
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Area 250 m²
$577,921
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Agency
Century 21 Oksford
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Español, Français, Italiano, Українська, עִברִית
Commercial property 78 m² in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Commercial property 78 m²
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
Floor 2/5
The apartment is located on the 2nd floor above ground or on the first residential floor of …
$206,194
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Agency
AFS Real Estate Management
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
Manufacture 576 m² in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Manufacture 576 m²
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 3
Area 576 m²
Floor 2/2
The property is located on the Tirana-Durres highway between the Fllake overpass and Royal G…
$1,73M
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Agency
AFS Real Estate Management
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
TekceTekce
Commercial property 30 m² in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Commercial property 30 m²
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Area 30 m²
The premises are located on the first floor with a facade facing the park. It has 30m accord…
$89,868
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Agency
AFS Real Estate Management
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
Manufacture 3 232 m² in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Manufacture 3 232 m²
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Area 3 232 m²
Number of floors 4
Building and land for sale in Xhafzotaj, Shijak – Durrës Road, near Brunes. The property has…
$2,42M
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Agency
AFS Real Estate Management
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
Warehouse 15 m² in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Warehouse 15 m²
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Area 15 m²
Floor -1
The garage is located on level -1 of a building near the former URT in Durres, close to the …
$15,117
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Agency
AFS Real Estate Management
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
Commercial property 190 m² in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Commercial property 190 m²
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Area 190 m²
Number of floors 2
For Sale: Warehouse in Shkozet A warehouse is offered for sale in the Shkozet area, one o…
$979,206
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Agency
Al Imobiliare
Languages
English
Commercial property 112 m² in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Commercial property 112 m²
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Bathrooms count 1
Area 112 m²
Floor 1
The space is located on the first residential floor or the second floor from the ground faci…
$219,225
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Agency
AFS Real Estate Management
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
Commercial property 133 m² in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Commercial property 133 m²
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Area 133 m²
Floor 2/8
The premises are located on the 2nd floor of a building under construction in the center of …
$263,277
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Agency
AFS Real Estate Management
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
Warehouse 40 m² in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Warehouse 40 m²
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Area 40 m²
Floor -1
The parking spaces are located in the Beach area, near Kosovo Track on the main street. They…
$58,965
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Agency
AFS Real Estate Management
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
Hotel 1 240 m² in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Hotel 1 240 m²
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Area 1 240 m²
Number of floors 3
HOTEL FOR SALE IN Kavaja Rock Hotel for sale with a very favorable location in the touris…
$1,08M
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Agency
REMIX REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano
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Manufacture 770 m² in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Manufacture 770 m²
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 770 m²
Number of floors 3
Kapanoni is located in the area of Shkozet, very close to the highway and the ring road. It …
$1,12M
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Agency
AFS Real Estate Management
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
Commercial property 328 m² in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Commercial property 328 m²
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Area 328 m²
Floor 2
The premises are located on the 2nd floor with an elevator in Vollga, Durres. It is organize…
Price on request
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Agency
AFS Real Estate Management
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
Commercial property 40 m² in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Commercial property 40 m²
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
The shop is located on the ground floor of a building near the Durres stadium. The property …
$51,511
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Agency
AFS Real Estate Management
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
Commercial property 525 m² in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Commercial property 525 m²
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Bathrooms count 3
Area 525 m²
Floor -1
The premises are located on floor -1 at the Beach, Durres. It is organized as an open-space …
$308,703
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Agency
AFS Real Estate Management
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
Commercial property 88 m² in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Commercial property 88 m²
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 88 m²
COMMERCIAL SPACE FOR SALE NEAR MARKET, DURRËS Commercial space for sale near the market, Du…
$176,282
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Agency
Al Imobiliare
Languages
English
Manufacture 254 m² in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Manufacture 254 m²
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Area 254 m²
Floor -1/8
For sale 254m² basement in Durres Plepa, ring road behind Kastrati or behind Hotel Continent…
$131,881
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Agency
AFS Real Estate Management
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
Commercial property 62 m² in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Commercial property 62 m²
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
The environment is located on the 0th floor of a new building (Bruci Building) in the Plaž a…
$119,619
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Agency
AFS Real Estate Management
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
Warehouse 303 m² in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Warehouse 303 m²
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Area 303 m²
Floor -1/11
The parking is located on level -1 of a building in neighborhood number 17 in Durres, near t…
$171,604
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Agency
AFS Real Estate Management
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
Commercial property 128 m² in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Commercial property 128 m²
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 128 m²
Number of floors 1
The space is located on floor 0, adjacent to Taulantia Promenade in the Vollga area near Pis…
$732,499
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Agency
AFS Real Estate Management
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
Commercial property 65 m² in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Commercial property 65 m²
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Area 65 m²
The space is located on the ground floor at the Train Station in Durres. The property has a …
$187,637
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Agency
AFS Real Estate Management
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
Hotel 600 m² in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Hotel 600 m²
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Area 600 m²
The hotel and land are located in the Spitalles area on the main road, an area now known as …
$576,075
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Agency
AFS Real Estate Management
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
Manufacture 260 m² in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Manufacture 260 m²
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Bathrooms count 1
Area 260 m²
The warehouses are located on Aleksander Goga street in the Spitalle - Porto-Romano axis. Th…
$224,476
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Agency
AFS Real Estate Management
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
Commercial property 42 m² in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Commercial property 42 m²
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Number of floors 5
The premises are located on the edge of the street at the Museum, Durres, positioned on the …
$111,410
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Agency
AFS Real Estate Management
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
Hotel 1 264 m² in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Hotel 1 264 m²
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 1 264 m²
Number of floors 3
A three-story hotel with one basement on the Adriatic coast is for sale. It offers 18 rooms,…
$1,48M
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Agency
CACTUS | Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Español, Čeština, Italiano, Українська, Hrvatski
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Commercial property 1 257 m² in Manez, Albania
Commercial property 1 257 m²
Manez, Albania
Area 1 257 m²
A three-story building for sale located on Lalezi Street, in the Rade area. The building ha…
$820,913
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Agency
AFS Real Estate Management
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
Hotel 1 193 m² in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Hotel 1 193 m²
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 31
Bedrooms 31
Bathrooms count 30
Area 1 193 m²
Number of floors 5
The hotel is located near the main road, uphill, not by the sea, in the Durres Beach area ne…
$1,51M
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Agency
AFS Real Estate Management
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
Commercial premises in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Commercial premises
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Area 54 m²
Interior space: 54 m², veranda: 34 m². The property is sold with a tenant in place. The t…
$181,612
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Agency
Lux-Albania Home
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano
Commercial property 169 m² in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Commercial property 169 m²
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Bathrooms count 1
Area 169 m²
The premises are located on the ground floor of a building in the Stadium area, Durres on th…
$705,827
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Agency
AFS Real Estate Management
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
Commercial property 71 m² in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Commercial property 71 m²
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 71 m²
The premises are located on the ground floor of a building situated on the main road "Aleksa…
$104,161
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Agency
AFS Real Estate Management
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська

Property types in Durrës County

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