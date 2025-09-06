Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Albania
  3. Durrës County
  4. Commercial
  5. Warehouse

Warehouses for sale in Durrës County, Albania

Bashkia Durres
12
Warehouse Delete
Clear all
12 properties total found
Warehouse 436 m² in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Warehouse 436 m²
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Area 436 m²
The warehouse is located in the Shkozet area very close to the main road in Durres. The prop…
$584,869
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
AFS Real Estate Management
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
Warehouse in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Warehouse
Bashkia Durres, Albania
The garage is located behind the hospital in Durres, in a newly built building constructed i…
$10,528
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
AFS Real Estate Management
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
Warehouse 65 m² in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Warehouse 65 m²
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Area 65 m²
Floor -1
2 Garages are located in Spitalle, Durres in a new building. The property has a total surfac…
$58,487
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
AFS Real Estate Management
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
Warehouse 185 m² in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Warehouse 185 m²
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Bathrooms count 1
Area 185 m²
The warehouse is located in ISH Kenete, Durres very close to the main road. The property has…
$257,342
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
AFS Real Estate Management
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
Warehouse 73 m² in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Warehouse 73 m²
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Area 73 m²
Floor -1
The garage is located on the -1st floor of a new building with an elevator at the Stadium in…
$50,884
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
AFS Real Estate Management
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
Warehouse 3 230 m² in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Warehouse 3 230 m²
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Area 3 230 m²
Building and land for sale in Xhafzotaj, Shijak Street - Durrës, opposite AG Motors. This pr…
$877,304
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
AFS Real Estate Management
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
Warehouse 21 m² in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Warehouse 21 m²
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Area 21 m²
Floor -1
Garage for sale with a basement near Markata in Durres, which has a total area of 21.1 m2 an…
$23,395
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
AFS Real Estate Management
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
Warehouse 850 m² in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Warehouse 850 m²
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Area 850 m²
The building is located on the side of the road in Ish-Kenete, Durres. It has 303 m2 of cons…
$386,014
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
AFS Real Estate Management
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
Warehouse 60 m² in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Warehouse 60 m²
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Area 60 m²
Floor -1
The garage is located on the -1st floor of a new building with an elevator at the Stadium in…
$41,760
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
AFS Real Estate Management
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
Warehouse 700 m² in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Warehouse 700 m²
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Area 700 m²
The warehouse is located by the main road in Xhafzotaj. This property has 1550 m² of land an…
$698,740
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
AFS Real Estate Management
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
Warehouse 50 m² in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Warehouse 50 m²
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Area 50 m²
Floor -1/10
The garage is located on the -1 floor of a building in the Durres Beach area near the centra…
$29,114
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
AFS Real Estate Management
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
Warehouse 576 m² in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Warehouse 576 m²
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 3
Area 576 m²
Floor 2/2
The property is located on the Tirana-Durres highway between the Fllake overpass and Royal G…
$1,75M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
AFS Real Estate Management
Languages
English, Русский, Українська

Property types in Durrës County

сommercial property
restaurants
hotels
Realting.com
Go