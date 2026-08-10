Hotels for sale in Durrës County, Albania

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Hotels and hotel rooms in Durrës County, Albania

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Bashkia Durres
16
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17 properties total found
Hotel 1 240 m² in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Hotel 1 240 m²
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Area 1 240 m²
Number of floors 3
HOTEL FOR SALE IN Kavaja Rock Hotel for sale with a very favorable location in the touris…
$1,08M
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Agency
REMIX REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano
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Hotel 600 m² in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Hotel 600 m²
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Area 600 m²
The hotel and land are located in the Spitalles area on the main road, an area now known as …
$576,075
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Agency
AFS Real Estate Management
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
Hotel 1 264 m² in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Hotel 1 264 m²
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 1 264 m²
Number of floors 3
A three-story hotel with one basement on the Adriatic coast is for sale. It offers 18 rooms,…
$1,48M
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Agency
CACTUS | Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Español, Čeština, Italiano, Українська, Hrvatski
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TekceTekce
Hotel 1 193 m² in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Hotel 1 193 m²
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 31
Bedrooms 31
Bathrooms count 30
Area 1 193 m²
Number of floors 5
The hotel is located near the main road, uphill, not by the sea, in the Durres Beach area ne…
$1,51M
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Agency
AFS Real Estate Management
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
Hotel 436 m² in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Hotel 436 m²
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 15
Bedrooms 15
Bathrooms count 15
Area 436 m²
Boutique Hotel for sale in one of the most frequented areas of the Durrës coast, in the Beac…
$1,37M
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Agency
Future Home Invest
Languages
English, Español, Italiano, Türkçe
Hotel 1 250 m² in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Hotel 1 250 m²
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 1 250 m²
Number of floors 5
A 5-story hotel with an elevator is for sale near the Djalanit Bridge, 50 meters from the se…
$3,77M
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Agency
CACTUS | Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Español, Čeština, Italiano, Українська, Hrvatski
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Hotel 856 m² in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Hotel 856 m²
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 1
Area 856 m²
Number of floors 3
A hotel with a restaurant is for sale in the Plepa district of Durres. It is located second …
$1,74M
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Agency
CACTUS | Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Español, Čeština, Italiano, Українська, Hrvatski
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Hotel 597 m² in 4 Streets, Albania
Hotel 597 m²
4 Streets, Albania
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 7
Area 597 m²
Number of floors 4
The house is located in Xhafzotaj, near the main road, and offers 903m2 of land area and 596…
$921,720
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Agency
AFS Real Estate Management
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
Hotel 1 198 m² in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Hotel 1 198 m²
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 25
Bedrooms 24
Bathrooms count 27
Area 1 198 m²
Floor 5/5
The apartment hotel is located by the seaside in the Kavaja Rock area in Durres. The propert…
$6,92M
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Agency
AFS Real Estate Management
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
Hotel 363 m² in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Hotel 363 m²
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 27
Bedrooms 27
Bathrooms count 27
Area 363 m²
For sale: Five-story hotel, located on Iliria Beach, Durres. Luxurious hotel, fully function…
$1,51M
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Agency
Future Home Invest
Languages
English, Español, Italiano, Türkçe
Hotel 487 m² in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Hotel 487 m²
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 20
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 10
Area 487 m²
Floor 6/6
The apart-hotels are located in the Shkembi area of Kavaja in Durres. There are 10 one-bedro…
$1,32M
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Agency
AFS Real Estate Management
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
Hotel 709 m² in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Hotel 709 m²
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 26
Bedrooms 13
Bathrooms count 14
Area 709 m²
Floor -1/10
The hotel is located in the Durres Beach area, part of a complex with regular administration…
$1,54M
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Agency
AFS Real Estate Management
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
Hotel 2 193 m² in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Hotel 2 193 m²
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 24
Bathrooms count 1
Area 2 193 m²
Number of floors 5
A hotel in the Plazh area is for sale. Located 250 meters from the beach, it has 5 floors wi…
$2,30M
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Agency
CACTUS | Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Español, Čeština, Italiano, Українська, Hrvatski
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Hotel 409 m² in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Hotel 409 m²
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 12
Bedrooms 12
Bathrooms count 11
Area 409 m²
Number of floors 3
The villa is located near the main road, on the opposite side of the sea just a few steps aw…
$460,860
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Agency
AFS Real Estate Management
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
SUPER LUXURY APART-HOTEL FOR SALE WITH SEA FRONT VIEW IN THE CENTER OF DURRES! in Bashkia Durres, Albania
SUPER LUXURY APART-HOTEL FOR SALE WITH SEA FRONT VIEW IN THE CENTER OF DURRES!
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 1
Super Apart-Hotel with 5 Studio Apartments in the area of the new Port Road, Durres This …
$635,744
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Agency
Century 21 Eon
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
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Hotel in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Hotel
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 44
$1,94M
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Agency
CACTUS | Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Español, Čeština, Italiano, Українська, Hrvatski
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Hotel 700 m² in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Hotel 700 m²
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 15
Area 700 m²
Hotel on the first coastline is for sale on Plazh area, city of Durres. The hotel consists o…
$1,73M
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Agency
CACTUS | Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Español, Čeština, Italiano, Українська, Hrvatski
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Property types in Durrës County

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