Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Albania
  3. Durrës County
  4. Commercial
  5. Manufacture

Manufacture Buildings in Durrës County, Albania

Bashkia Durres
4
Manufacture Delete
Clear all
7 properties total found
Manufacture 1 375 m² in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Manufacture 1 375 m²
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Bathrooms count 1
Area 1 375 m²
The warehouse is located in an industrial area in Porto Romano Durres. It has a warehouse ar…
$1,14M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
AFS Real Estate Management
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
Manufacture 260 m² in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Manufacture 260 m²
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Bathrooms count 1
Area 260 m²
The warehouses are located on Aleksander Goga street in the Spitalle - Porto-Romano axis. Th…
$223,614
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
AFS Real Estate Management
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
Manufacture 125 m² in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Manufacture 125 m²
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 125 m²
The property is located in the Spitalles area. It has a building of 125m2 and a land of 331m…
$105,922
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
AFS Real Estate Management
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
Manufacture 185 m² in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Manufacture 185 m²
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Bathrooms count 1
Area 185 m²
The warehouse is located in ISH Kenete, Durres, very close to the main road. The property ha…
$259,581
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
AFS Real Estate Management
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
Manufacture 850 m² in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Manufacture 850 m²
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Area 850 m²
The property is located by the road in Ish-Kenete, Durres. It has 303 m2 of construction acc…
$389,371
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
AFS Real Estate Management
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
Manufacture 3 232 m² in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Manufacture 3 232 m²
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Area 3 232 m²
Number of floors 4
Building and land for sale in Xhafzotaj, Shijak – Durrës Road, near Brunes. The property has…
$2,47M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
AFS Real Estate Management
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
Manufacture 700 m² in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Manufacture 700 m²
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Area 700 m²
The warehouse is located by the main road in Xhafzotaj. This property has 1550 m² of land an…
$707,947
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
AFS Real Estate Management
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська

Property types in Durrës County

сommercial properties
restaurants
hotels
warehouses
Realting.com
Go