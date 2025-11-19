Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Albania
  3. Central Albania
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Terrace

Terraced Apartments for sale in Central Albania, Albania

Tirana
288
Tirana Municipality
385
Bashkia Kavaje
273
Kamëz Municipality
72
1 property total found
1 bedroom apartment in Golem, Albania
1 bedroom apartment
Golem, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 1+1 apartment with a with terrace 73 sq.m in the Golem area only 100 meters from th…
$174,814
Agency
CACTUS | Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
