Townhouse DAMAC ISLANDS BY AKMAL RUSTAMI EXCLUSIVE OFFER

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$999,000
from
$314/m²
02/12/2025
$999,000
02/12/2025
$3,62M
02/12/2025
$3,48M
Premium Premium
16
ID: 32975
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 02/12/2025

Location

  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Monolithic
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2028
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    2

About the complex

DISTRESS DEAL! Huge Townhouse with low price in Dubai

 

Why This Off-Plan Villa in Dubai Is a High-Value Investment Opportunity

Investing in an off-plan villa in Dubai today offers one of the strongest risk-adjusted returns in the region — especially within a master-planned community that delivers lifestyle, infrastructure, and long-term capital growth. Here are the key reasons why this property stands out:

1. High Capital Appreciation Potential

Dubai’s villa and townhouse segment has shown one of the strongest appreciation rates globally.
Well-located off-plan assets in established communities often register 20–35% growth by handover, driven by limited supply and continuous end-user demand.

2. Lower Entry Point, Higher Leverage

Because this is an off-plan asset, the investor enters at a below-market price with a structured payment plan.
Only AED 521,700 is required now to transfer ownership, while the remaining installments continue until 2026 — allowing you to control a high-value asset with minimal upfront capital.

3. Strong Rental Yields After Handover

Demand for modern villas in family communities has surged in Dubai.
Upon handover, this 5-bedroom villa can generate 6–8% net rental yields, significantly outperforming traditional markets in Europe and Asia.

4. Premium Community Living Drives End-User Demand

This villa is located inside a self-sufficient, amenity-rich community offering:

  • Private parks and green spaces

  • Walking & cycling tracks

  • Community pools

  • Fitness and wellness facilities

  • Retail, cafés, and recreational zones

These features make the property highly attractive for families — the most stable and reliable tenant segment in Dubai.

5. Park View + Modern Layout = Higher Resale Value

With a park-facing view, well-designed interiors, and efficient 5-bedroom layout, the villa has a natural advantage in resale value.
Properties with such positioning typically sell faster and at a premium compared to inward-facing units.

6. Secure and Regulated Market

Dubai’s real estate sector is one of the most strictly regulated markets globally:

  • RERA escrow protection

  • Transparent rules

  • Handover standards

  • Strong governance

This ensures maximum safety for off-plan buyers and institutional-level transparency.

7. Long-Term Growth of the UAE Economy

Dubai’s population is growing by over 100,000 residents per year, driven by:

  • New visa reforms

  • Global talent migration

  • Corporate relocation

  • Economic expansion

Demand for quality villas is significantly outpacing supply — creating a continued upward trend for villa valuations.

In Summary:

This villa offers a rare combination of:
low entry capital + prime community location + high appreciation + strong rental income
— making it an ideal investment for both short-term gain and long-term wealth building.

If you'd like, I can also prepare:
✔ A polished investor brochure
✔ A WhatsApp sending version
✔ ROI projection table (1, 3, 5 years)
✔ Comparison with similar communities

Just tell me what format you prefer.

 

 

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Education
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure

