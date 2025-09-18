About the agency

The unique agency offers no commission on most of the properties. Abdalla Alamodi Real Estate Brokerage was founded with a clear goal in mind: to offer clear, sufficient, and honest advice to home buyers and property investors from all over the world and especially GCC countries.



In order to encourage them to take advantage of the opportunities in this growing market to build for themselves and their families a strong asset base to ensure a comfortable



life for themselves and a secure future for their families.



Being a real estate developer and investor himself in Saudi Arabia for more than 17 years, Mr. Abdalla believes that Dubai’s Market has great potential to grow steadily for many years to come and it has no match in the region when it comes to regulations that organize the market and protect buyers’ properties and rights.