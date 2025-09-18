  1. Realting.com
  2. Agencies
  3. Alamodi real estate

Alamodi real estate

United Arab Emirates, Dubai
;
Leave a request
Company Type
Company Type
Real estate agency
Company's year of foundation
Company's year of foundation
2020
On the platform
On the platform
3 years 2 months
Languages
Languages
English
Website
Website
www.amodi-re.com/
We are on social networks
About the agency

The unique agency offers no commission on most of the properties. Abdalla Alamodi Real Estate Brokerage was founded with a clear goal in mind: to offer clear, sufficient, and honest advice to home buyers and property investors from all over the world and especially GCC countries.

In order to encourage them to take advantage of the opportunities in this growing market to build for themselves and their families a strong asset base to ensure a comfortable

life for themselves and a secure future for their families.

Being a real estate developer and investor himself in Saudi Arabia for more than 17 years, Mr. Abdalla believes that Dubai’s Market has great potential to grow steadily for many years to come and it has no match in the region when it comes to regulations that organize the market and protect buyers’ properties and rights.

Our agents in United Arab Emirates
Khawla Mebarkia
Khawla Mebarkia
1 property
Agencies nearby
Dacha Real Estate
United Arab Emirates, Dubai
Company's year of foundation 2004
Residential property 5
Dacha is a top property agency in Dubai that provides high-quality real estate for sale and lease in Dubai and comprehensive property management services. With a clear focus on providing world-class client services, we managed to retain success during the Dubai property crash and have gro…
Leave a request
Top Address Real Estate
United Arab Emirates, Dubai
Residential property 87
The United Arab Emirates has recently become a serious tourist destination in the Middle East and attracts thousands of investors every year who wish to put their money into one of the fastest growing countries. Statistics show that most private capital is invested in real estate. The reason…
Leave a request
PRO Silver
Easy Life Property
United Arab Emirates, Dubai
Company's year of foundation 2018
New buildings 31 Residential property 85
Selling the best property in Dubai. We help our clients find the perfect home, take care of every detail and do our best to make the process of buying or renting a property as smooth and comfortable as possible.Despite the fact that we specialize in selling luxury real estate, the ELP team i…
Leave a request
PRO Silver
Luxe Real Estate
United Arab Emirates, Dubai
Company's year of foundation 2022
New buildings 6 Residential property 80 Сommercial property 1 Long-term rental 45
"Luxe Real Estate" professionally provides wide range of real estate services to individuals, legal entities and governments:  Real Estate market analytics  Conducting international real estate transactions from A to Z  After-sales customer service, boutique concierge service Leg…
Leave a request
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices
United Arab Emirates, Dubai
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Gulf Properties is the regions premier real estate agency providing expert advice and support to our clients, across many key real estate markets across the world. The company prides its reputation in providing excellence to its clients through our professi…
Leave a request
Back Leave a request
Realting.com
Go