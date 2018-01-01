  1. Realting.com
Luxe Real Estate

Georgia, 37M Ilia Chavchavadze Avenue
Luxe Real Estate
Company Type
Real estate agency
Company's year of foundation
2018
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
Company description

"Luxe Real Estate" professionally provides real estate services to individuals and legal entities in the main market segments: buying and selling apartments in new buildings and on the secondary market, buying and selling suburban real estate, buying and selling commercial properties, renting apartments, renting houses and cottages, renting commercial properties, real estate management and investment activities.

With our help, you will be able to purchase housing in the elite segment. Our agency has a huge number of offers both for sale and for rent, as well as a large number of country houses, cottages, offices, etc. Our brokers and lawyers will help you in selecting the best option for you and will execute the transaction as efficiently and quickly as possible!

Services

Real estate services

  • Rent
  • Buy
  • Sell 
  • Invest
  • Management
  • Renovation

Legal services 

  • Real estate 
  • Business activities
  • Residence permit

Financial services

Our agents in Georgia
Niki Svetachev
Niki Svetachev
100 properties
