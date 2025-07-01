  1. Realting.com
  4. Apartment in a new building VILLA DEL GAVI

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Price on request
2
ID: 33082
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 16/12/2025

Location

  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Monolithic
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2027
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Granting a residence permit

About the complex

Villa del Gavi offers a wide range of homes to suit every lifestyle, from chic apartments to ultra-luxury waterfront villas. All units are thoughtfully designed to optimize space, light, and views.

  • Private villas with direct beach access
  • Customizable floorplans with gardens and pools
  • Large living spaces over 5,000 sq ft

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

