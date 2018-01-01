  1. Realting.com
  2. Agencies
  3. Republik Real Estate Management LLC

Republik Real Estate Management LLC

UAE, Addax Tower, Office 4504, City of Lights, Al Reem Island, Abu Dhabi, UAE
;
Republik Real Estate Management LLC
Write to us
Write to us
Company Type
Company Type
Real estate agency
Company's year of foundation
Company's year of foundation
2008
Languages
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
Website
Website
www.rpublik.com
Company description

Republik Real Estate Management LLC is one of Abu Dhabi’s leading real estate agencies, with an asset of a well-experienced founder, management team, and agents.  Our frontier and flourishing market history date back to 2007.  Creating value for our investors through our own investments in prime projects, Republik Real Estate Management LLC believes in transparent & straightforward business ethics. Our aim is to place our substantial experience in the field of real estate investments at the disposal of our clients, enabling them to make strategic purchase decisions.

Services

Management Offers

Property Maintenance

Property Municipality Registration

Property Marketing & Brokerage

Our agents in UAE
Oleksandr Melnychuk
Oleksandr Melnychuk
5 properties
Agencies nearby
PH Real Estate
4 properties

PH Real Estate Brokers has built an impeccable reputation in the marketplace, recognized for its honesty, integrity and success rate when dealing with both first time buyers and seasoned investors. Our clients rely on our expertise to make informed choices for them in the residential real estate sector. Time and time again clients come back to us, both with new requirements and to refer their friends, family and colleagues. This is a testament to our energy, success, transparency and professionalism.

Heart-of-city Realty
1 property

Heart-of-city Realty (Qalb Al Madinah Real Estate Broker, ORN 12609) provides services for the sale and rental of residential and commercial property in Dubai (UAE). As an official representative of the largest global and regional developers our specialists will help You to buy property in Dubai and UAE also for investment purposes whether rental annuity or capital gains. Also in special service VillasClub You can find suggestions and subsequently to rent holiday homes in Dubai (UAE), Italy, France, Spain and Switzerland from our partners.

Unique Homes Worldwide Properties
75 properties

Unique Homes Worldwide Properties(UHP) was established in 2018 to continue to be an active member and one of the leading real estate companies in the UAE.

Committed to provide diverse and complete real estate solutions, equipped with the knowledge and skills in many different dimensions including but not limited to Off-Plan properties (Land, Villas & Apartments), Ready Properties (Commercial & Residential), and Resale in Abu Dhabi & Dubai. Maintaining the growth level over years, created new opportunities to undertake in multiple markets, and allowed us to provide new services to our clients.

UHP as a young ambitious brand succeeded in gaining the trust of our staff, partners, and clients by taking informed decisions based on market insights through monitoring and deeply analyzing the market variables, client needs, and by coping with the continuously shifting trends. We strive to provide the best solutions to our clients, so investing in hiring skilled and experienced talents and latest technologies along with adopting integrity became a necessity, and it is what makes us different. Success is not an easy task as it takes huge efforts and collaboration; it also requires commitment and a lot of hard work to set ourselves apart, but we are on the right track. 

Dubai-Realty

We are a professional real estate agency based in Dubai. We sell apartments, flats, and villas of the premium and business class in the best areas of Dubai. We have all the necessary licenses and permits for doing business in the UAE. Our goal is to help successful and accomplished people acquire the best real estate in Dubai. We are approached by successful people from all over the world who want to make Dubai their second home or turn it into another investment hub, and they are unwilling to waste time with non-professionals. We will ask you about every detail of your dream purchase, compile a list of the best options for you, send you a roadmap of the entire procedure with all numbers and detailed stages, carefully prepare all of your documents and quickly get real estate just for you (either with your presence or remotely).

Crystal real Estate FZ-LLC
19 properties

Crystal Real Estate FZ-LLC, established in December 2020, with professional consultants in real estate brokerage located in Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates.

We provide professional real estate brokerage services to our customers to ensure maximum satisfaction and transparent real estate transactions.

Our philosophy is based entirely on the principles of firm customer service. All of our property consultants provide a high level of customer service to ensure that we meet and exceed your expectations throughout the entire process. We take care of all the hard work for you by offering a complete real estate services package.

Our property consultants have in-depth knowledge of Ras Al Khaimah's real estate market and Crystal Real Estate FZ-LLC is registered real estate with the Ras Al Khaimah land department.

Our Vision

Our vision is to be the region's preferred real estate brokerage firm for residential, commercial, and retail customers by serving their needs and to preserve and enhance our reputation for integrity through all our actions.

Our Mission

Our mission is to be the best, full-service Real Estate Company in the region and expand to become a global company through a carefully selected team of professionals whom we believe are the most capable, honest, and hard-working.

Our Values

Professionalism Accountability Integrity Dedication Customer Service

 

Realting.com
Go