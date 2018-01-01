Republik Real Estate Management LLC
UAE, Addax Tower, Office 4504, City of Lights, Al Reem Island, Abu Dhabi, UAE
Company Type
Real estate agency
Company's year of foundation
2008
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
Website
Company description
Republik Real Estate Management LLC is one of Abu Dhabi’s leading real estate agencies, with an asset of a well-experienced founder, management team, and agents. Our frontier and flourishing market history date back to 2007. Creating value for our investors through our own investments in prime projects, Republik Real Estate Management LLC believes in transparent & straightforward business ethics. Our aim is to place our substantial experience in the field of real estate investments at the disposal of our clients, enabling them to make strategic purchase decisions.
Services
Management Offers
Property Maintenance
Property Municipality Registration
Property Marketing & Brokerage
Apartments
