  MSM OVERSEAS REAL ESTATE BROKER

MSM OVERSEAS REAL ESTATE BROKER

UAE, UAE Dubai
MSM OVERSEAS REAL ESTATE BROKER
Company Type
Real estate agency
Company's year of foundation
2014
Languages
English, Русский, 简体中文
Website
msmhousing.com
Company description

MSM OVERSEAS REAL ESTATE BROKERS is a Dubai based real estate brokerage company with the workforce of multilingual, 
multinational, expert realty consultants having in-depth knowledge of Dubai realty. We provide our discerning clients with comprehensive & efficient 
real estate services and help them Buy, Sell, Rent or Manage their realty in Dubai. Whether it is Residential, Commercial, 
Retail or Land Pleasant Real Estate Brokers help make right decision.
OUR SERVICES
Buying, Selling, Renting
Off- Plan Invesment 
Facilitate Mortgage
Facilitate Property Evaluation
Property Portfolio Management
Real Estate Investment Advisory
Property Supervision

Services

New buildings
See all 5 new buildings
Apartment building Creek views 1
Apartment building Creek views 1
Dubai, UAE
Price on request
Developer:
Overlooking Dubai Healthcare City, Creek Views I boasts stunning panoramic views of the iconic Dubai Creek and the picturesque Downtown Dubai skyline. Situated on Al Khail Road, 7 minutes away from Dubai International Airport, 8 minutes from Dubai Mall and 9 minutes from Business Bay and DIFC, the development has all major business, leisure and retail hubs in its vicinity.  Positioned as the epicentre of the future, merging views of both the old and new Dubai, Creek Views I represents the city’s remarkable transition from a traditional, iconic past to a contemporary, reinvented future. Built to offer modern luxury at its finest, Creek Views will feature an all-inclusive health club, comprising a swimming pool, a fully equipped gym, a sauna, a steam room, as well as a serene outdoor yoga space.   
Apartment building Cloud Tower
Apartment building Cloud Tower
Dubai, UAE
Price on request
Developer:
Presenting, The Cloud Tower at Jumeirah Village Triangle (JVT), new residential buildings by Tiger Properties are the home to a wide mix of modern apartments in Dubai, UAE. Comprising of two high-rise towers, the development is aimed towards looking for sophisticated and premium homes at an affordable range. The development with multiple stories will further offer inspiring views of the surrounding areas. Besides, for the larger benefit of the future residents, the amenities and facilities to be made available will be one of a kind. Ideal for singles, working professionals, and family, the development is primed towards offering the right balance in terms of security and privacy. Every aspect of the development will present a new dimension of community living. Flanked by major attractions and with the key business districts nearby, the development also appears to be a smart investment option. Boasting a modern design and classic architecture, the development is meant to offer the best of both worlds. With easy access to a wide range of entertainment, leisure, fine- dining, and retail outlets, it will indeed enhance the overall living experience. For those who wish to find a place that will help them to relax and unwind, the residential units in this development seem like a viable alternative. KEY HIGHLIGHTS A development comprises of 447 residences, 6 offices & 3 retails units. Apartments in various sizes and configuration Residences to be lined with posh amenities Flanked by major attractions Smart and affordable payment plan options High-speed elevators Round the clock security
Apartment building UPPER HOUSE
Apartment building UPPER HOUSE
Dubai, UAE
Price on request
Completion date: 2023
MORE THAN JUST A RESIDENT In its centrally located apartments and its holistic design philosophy. Upper House is a place that broadens horizons by maximizing access to a wealth of facilities and offering expansive views of Jumeirah Islands and Marina Skyline. The residential development comprises outstanding units ranging from studios to one, two, and three-bedroom apartments and features exceptional amenities. From a 37-meter lap pool to a kids’ splash pad, a padel and an urban basketball court, a barbecue area, a podcast room, a fitness studio with a climbing wall, a yoga studio, a clubhouse with a records lounge, a space dedicated for artists in residence, a gallery wall, a workspace and so on. LOCATION With an easy-going community vibe and a range of amenities, Jumeirah Lakes Towers is situated across the world-class Dubai Marina and has become an ideal residential community for families as well as individuals who want to live in an area surrounded by a panoramic waterfront promenade and breath-taking landscapes. Jumeirah Lakes Towers is also home to retail outlets and offices while it also offers a vast array of dining and shopping options as well as recreation and entertainment opportunities.
Apartment building Binghatti crescent
Apartment building Binghatti crescent
Dubai, UAE
Price on request
Completion date: 2023
Developer:
LUXURY APARTMENT | PRIME LOCATION Binghatti Crescent located at JVC, Dubai is a new residential development by renowned Binghatti Developers offering luxury choice of 1, 2 & 3-bedroom apartments. The exclusive class development offers signature color tone of the developer and comes with low-rise 5-story façade mixed with retails at service, where residents are going to explore the leisure and attraction at their doorstep. Come home to this wonderful land of innovation and luxury where your life transforms itself into the finest and best version of itself with hassle-free entertainment and improvement options. The marvelous homes with epic designs from the best of the designer and decor that speaks of their refinement and craft. Property Amenities:   Gymnasium Swimming Pool Sports Courts Parking Space Parks and Gardens Conference Room Seating Zones BBQ Area Retail Outlets Golden Crown Real Estate aspires to position itself as a one-stop shop for all of our clients' real estate requirements, whether they are residential or commercial.
Residence ONE CRESCENT
Residence ONE CRESCENT
Dubai, UAE
Price on request
Completion date: 2023
Developer:
One Crescent will be located on the East Crescent of Palm Jumeirah, which is the man-made island designed in the shape of a palm tree with a 3-mile trunk and fronds. The development will boast easy road connections to a number of entertainment activities. Travel time to Dubai Marina will take less than 25 minutes, while Downtown Dubai and Business Bay will be reachable within 45 minutes. Residents of One Crescent will benefit from a wide choice of fashionable restaurants located in the surroundings, including Moana Seafood Restaurant, LAO Dubai, Mekong Restaurant at Anantara and more. Travel time from One Crescent to Atlantis will take about 5 minutes, while Nakheel Mall and The View at The Palm Tower, which offers 360-degree views of the Gulf, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai Marina and the Dubai skyline, will take 15-minutes by car. Becoming an owner of a one-of-a-kind residence in One Crescent will allow you to experience a unique resort-like lifestyle beyond comparison, with easy access to key locations on Palm Jumeirah and the rest of the emirate. The limited number of residences, luxury amenities offered within the territory of the oceanfront development, as well as membership in a prestigious golf course will be appreciated by anyone who values luxury, craftsmanship, privacy and comfort.
Our agents in UAE
MANSOUR MOHAMMAD ALI F ELMOLA E ALRAHMAN
MANSOUR MOHAMMAD ALI F ELMOLA E ALRAHMAN
2 properties
