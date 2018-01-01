  1. Realting.com
RANGE International property investments

UAE, Aspect Tower, Business Bay Office 2601, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
RANGE International property investments
Real estate agency
2016
English, Русский
range.ae
Company description

The Range story began with a small, but diligent team of realty experts hand-picked by our Founder, Mr. Nitin Chopra. Our journey this far has been profound with milestone victories that led us on the path for expansion within our team. Our organizational strength has increased to 100 skillful specialists that know the Dubai real estate market like the back of their hand. However, we have always maintained the same ethos, choosing individuals who are committed to providing you with unrivalled service and in-depth knowledge.

Our combined experience of over two decades makes Range one of the most experienced corporate real estate providers in the region that has seen the Dubai market grow from its early days to the incredible opportunities that it offers today. Our team has experienced the many highs and lows of the market, ensuring we always know the best option for our clients, and since our inception, Range has grown to become the ultimate all-in-one solution for the Dubai real estate market.

Services

Beyond Investment

Our steadfast team is committed to provide exceptional service

Spend a Day with Range

Explore the most popular and sought-after properties with our exclusive Range Concierge service. We provide this cost-free service to help you find the best real estate to invest in Dubai. Our specialists conduct thorough research of all major property developers in Dubai and garner the best deals customized to your needs. Spend a day with Range Specialist and find your dream home.

Offplan Specialist 

Our dedicated Sales team specialize in off plan properties providing unique options for our clients. We work directly with major developers at home and internationally, ensuring we are able to help investors find the perfect opportunity for their long-term or short-term investments and find their perfect off plan property in Dubai.

Residential Sales 
& Leasing

With nearly two decades in the Real Estate market, Range team has developed an in-depth knowledge of the residential sales and leasing process. We have helped thousands of people discover their dream home, helping them through every step of the process. The Range team will work with you, helping you to find the right buyers for your home and maximizing your profits.

Commercial Sales 
& Leasing

From innovative new startups, to proven corporations, Range can help you find the perfect commercial property for your needs. Our dedicated team will take the time to understand your requirements and your ambitions to guarantee we can find the right solution that will work for you as your business grows. From large offices for lease to unique retail solutions, our team is here to help you.

Land Acquisition 
& Consultation

Our experienced team can help you with the entire land and asset acquisitions, as well as providing you with in-depth consultation services where required. We provide an in-depth analysis of the market alongside expert advice, ensuring you are given the best possible investment opportunities. Our dedicated team has an unrivalled market insight and is always on top of the latest trends, guaranteeing you are always kept up to date.

Mortgage Adviser 

With young and enthusiast mortgage advisors in Dubai, we work with hundreds of satisfied clients in the UAE and across the world every month and are committed to offering you the best mortgage advise to help in better managing your mortgage needs. Our specialized home finance team gets you the comprehensive mortgage loan solution to buy property in Dubai or any other Emirate, and assists you with refinancing your mortgage for residential and commercial properties.

New buildings
Design Quarter v samom kreativnom rayone Dubaya
Design Quarter v samom kreativnom rayone Dubaya
Dubai, UAE
from € 467,189
76–156 m² 3 apartmens
Completion date: -2026
Real estate agency: realtortopdubai

Start of sales of luxury apartments Design Quarter in the most creative area of Dubai!

In the heart of Dubai Design District, the new flagship project from Meraas – Design Quarter at d3 is proudly rising.

Around – the headquarters of world famous fashion houses and startup offices. The most creative area where the largest events related to fashion, music, culture and art are held.

📍 Dubai Design District

Residents in the Design Quarter at d3 project will be the first in the world-famous design district of Dubai!

⁇ 安 Sales start on March 18th. You still have time to be the first to book the best option.

The most attractive prices in the area!
For purchase are available apartments with 1-3 bedrooms. 

Average prices:
💵 -average price for 1 bedroom apartment $ 510 000 ( ~ 38 418 000 ₽ )
💵 - average price for 2-bedroom apartments $ 788 000 ( ~ 59 360 000 ₽ )
💵 - average price for 3-bedroom apartments $ 1,161 million ( ~ 87 458 000 ₽ )
Area from 75m ²

Complex infrastructure:
• outdoor pool
• gym
• barbecue area
• gourmet restaurants
• parks and green gardens
• playgrounds
• tennis and basketball courts 

Project delivery – May 2027

Check details and leave your reservation request at the best price 📩

Bluewaters Bay
Bluewaters Bay
Dubai, UAE
Completion date: -2026
Real estate agency: realtortopdubai

Start of sales of the second Tower on Bluewaters from the quality and prestigious developer Meraas ^
This project is in a unique location, which allows residents to reach the iconic attractions of Dubai on major highways, road networks and hiking trails.
The project itself includes:
2 BUILDING ( the first sold out in 3 hours )
672 VICTIMS
QUARTERS WITH 1, 2, 3 and 4 SPARKERS
3 PENTHAUS
1 ROSNIC UNIT
CURORT BASSIN
CHILD POOL
FITNES CLUB
GREEN OBSTACLES AND TESTING FOR THE BARBEC
TENNIS KOPT

Our agents in UAE
Aliaksandr Liatchenia
Aliaksandr Liatchenia
3 properties
