RANGE International property investments

Services

Beyond Investment

Our steadfast team is committed to provide exceptional service

Spend a Day with Range

Explore the most popular and sought-after properties with our exclusive Range Concierge service. We provide this cost-free service to help you find the best real estate to invest in Dubai. Our specialists conduct thorough research of all major property developers in Dubai and garner the best deals customized to your needs. Spend a day with Range Specialist and find your dream home.

Offplan Specialist

Our dedicated Sales team specialize in off plan properties providing unique options for our clients. We work directly with major developers at home and internationally, ensuring we are able to help investors find the perfect opportunity for their long-term or short-term investments and find their perfect off plan property in Dubai.

Residential Sales

& Leasing

With nearly two decades in the Real Estate market, Range team has developed an in-depth knowledge of the residential sales and leasing process. We have helped thousands of people discover their dream home, helping them through every step of the process. The Range team will work with you, helping you to find the right buyers for your home and maximizing your profits.

Commercial Sales

& Leasing

From innovative new startups, to proven corporations, Range can help you find the perfect commercial property for your needs. Our dedicated team will take the time to understand your requirements and your ambitions to guarantee we can find the right solution that will work for you as your business grows. From large offices for lease to unique retail solutions, our team is here to help you.

Land Acquisition

& Consultation

Our experienced team can help you with the entire land and asset acquisitions, as well as providing you with in-depth consultation services where required. We provide an in-depth analysis of the market alongside expert advice, ensuring you are given the best possible investment opportunities. Our dedicated team has an unrivalled market insight and is always on top of the latest trends, guaranteeing you are always kept up to date.

Mortgage Adviser

With young and enthusiast mortgage advisors in Dubai, we work with hundreds of satisfied clients in the UAE and across the world every month and are committed to offering you the best mortgage advise to help in better managing your mortgage needs. Our specialized home finance team gets you the comprehensive mortgage loan solution to buy property in Dubai or any other Emirate, and assists you with refinancing your mortgage for residential and commercial properties.