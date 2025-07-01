  1. Realting.com
  Residential complex Barari Heights, High ROI

Residential complex Barari Heights, High ROI

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$308,000
BTC
3.6635987
ETH
192.0248705
USDT
304 514.8277959
* The price is for reference
according to the exchange rate 16/04/2025
;
11
ID: 27960
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 15/09/2025

Location

  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Comfort class
  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Frame-block
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2028
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    27

About the complex

Barari Heights is a new residential development by Samana, situated in the prestigious Al Barari district of Dubai. The project offers a modern lifestyle surrounded by lush greenery, elegant architecture, and well-developed infrastructure. Thanks to its strategic location, residents can enjoy tranquility and nature while remaining close to key city districts.

The development features stylish and functional apartments with spacious balconies, panoramic windows, and high-quality finishes. Modern engineering solutions, innovative technologies, and thoughtful layouts create an atmosphere of comfort and convenience. Amenities include a swimming pool, fitness center, leisure areas, and landscaped gardens, providing ideal conditions for an active and relaxed lifestyle.

Barari Heights combines the harmony of nature with urban dynamism. Residents will enjoy an exclusive environment, walkways, retail stores, restaurants, and premium services. This project is an ideal choice for those seeking a balance between luxury, comfort, and the convenience of modern city living.

Payment Plan:
- Booking: 10%
- After 3 months: 10%
- Subsequently, 1% monthly for 80 months  
Additional discounts are available upon request.

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

