Residential complex Barari Heights, High ROI

Barari Heights is a new residential development by Samana, situated in the prestigious Al Barari district of Dubai. The project offers a modern lifestyle surrounded by lush greenery, elegant architecture, and well-developed infrastructure. Thanks to its strategic location, residents can enjoy tranquility and nature while remaining close to key city districts.

The development features stylish and functional apartments with spacious balconies, panoramic windows, and high-quality finishes. Modern engineering solutions, innovative technologies, and thoughtful layouts create an atmosphere of comfort and convenience. Amenities include a swimming pool, fitness center, leisure areas, and landscaped gardens, providing ideal conditions for an active and relaxed lifestyle.

Barari Heights combines the harmony of nature with urban dynamism. Residents will enjoy an exclusive environment, walkways, retail stores, restaurants, and premium services. This project is an ideal choice for those seeking a balance between luxury, comfort, and the convenience of modern city living.

Payment Plan:

- Booking: 10%

- After 3 months: 10%

- Subsequently, 1% monthly for 80 months

Additional discounts are available upon request.