Retail Experts Factory, S.L.

About the agency

Retail Invest Factory, SL is a company specializing in asset management and real estate investment advice.

We are divided into 2 departments. The first is engaged in the commercialization of retail premises on the main streets of Spain. He advises both leading brands and individuals in finding the property or tenant that best suits their needs, specializing in assets in prime locations. On the other hand, our Investment Department comes to the rescue, through which investments are directed to premises, buildings, and commercial warehouses, both with assets without tenants and with profitability. This department provides individual and professional advice on asset management issues.

Retail Invest Factory, SL was founded by young entrepreneurs who, since 2012, together with their team of professionals, manage the real estate of various family offices, private capitals, national and international companies.