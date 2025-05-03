  1. Realting.com
  3. Retail Experts Factory, S.L.

Spain, Catalonia
Real estate agency
2013
1 year 3 months
Русский, Español
About the agency

Retail Invest Factory, SL is a company specializing in asset management and real estate investment advice.

We are divided into 2 departments. The first is engaged in the commercialization of retail premises on the main streets of Spain. He advises both leading brands and individuals in finding the property or tenant that best suits their needs, specializing in assets in prime locations. On the other hand, our Investment Department comes to the rescue, through which investments are directed to premises, buildings, and commercial warehouses, both with assets without tenants and with profitability. This department provides individual and professional advice on asset management issues.

Retail Invest Factory, SL was founded by young entrepreneurs who, since 2012, together with their team of professionals, manage the real estate of various family offices, private capitals, national and international companies.

Services

- Purchase/sale of commercial real estate

- Implementation of commercial projects

- Selection of commercial real estate/project at the client’s request

- Full transaction support

 

Working time
Closed now
Currently in the company: 14:16
(UTC+3:00, Europe/Moscow)
Monday
09:00 - 18:00
Tuesday
09:00 - 18:00
Wednesday
09:00 - 18:00
Thursday
09:00 - 18:00
Friday
09:00 - 18:00
Saturday
Day off
Sunday
Day off
Our agents in Spain
Svetlana Golovataya
Svetlana Golovataya
22 properties
Show contacts
