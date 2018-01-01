  1. Realting.com
Alicante Realestate

Calle Mayor 25, 03188 La Mata, Torrevieja - SPAIN (Испания)
Alicante Realestate
Write to us
Company Type
Real estate agency
Company's year of foundation
2014
Languages
English, Русский, Español
Website
alicante-realestate.com
We are on social networks
Company description

Alicante Real Estate is a real estate agency specializing in the sale of new housing and second-hand homes in the southern part of Alicante Province in places like Alicante City, Santa Pola, La Marina, Guardamar, La Mata, Torrevieja and the Orihuela Costa. With the best team of qualified estate agents in the area, Alicante Real Estate provides professional, competent service and will be with you every step of the way towards your goal of buying or selling a home or business in the area where we operate.

We have a large catalogue where customers can find all kinds of properties such as apartments, villas, studios, townhouses and businesses. And every step of the way you will receive honest advice and information regarding the myriad of details that must be addressed before you take possession of your new home.

Artem Semashkevych
Artem Semashkevych
511 properties
