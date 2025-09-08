  1. Realting.com
  Residential quarter Stan 48 m² na Prodaju – Tuški Put, Podgorica

Residential quarter Stan 48 m² na Prodaju – Tuški Put, Podgorica

Miami, United States
from
$146,701
;
8
ID: 28537
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 01/10/2025

Location

  • Country
    United States
  • State
    Florida
  • Region
    Miami-Dade County
  • City
    Miami

About the complex

Prodaje se lijepo opremljen jednosoban stan, povrsine 48m2, na petom (od sest) spratu stambene zgrade, na Tuskom putu. Struktura: ulazni hodnik, dnevni boravak, kuhinja, trpezarija, spavaca soba, kupatilo i terasa. Stan se nalazi u zgradi novogradnje, koja posjeduje lift, a ulaz se redovno odrzava. Orijentisan je juzno. Opremljen je potpuno novim namjestajem. Ispred zgrade je dostupan veliki javni parking.

Location on the map

Miami, United States
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Jednosoban stan, 51m2, Stari Aerodrom Podgorica
Miami, United States
from
$129,097
Residential quarter Stan 30 m² na Izdavanje – Stara Varoš, Podgorica
Miami, United States
from
$587
Residential quarter Two bedroom apartment of od 74m2, Stari Aerodrom
Miami, United States
from
$164,306
Residential quarter Stan 50 m² na Izdavanje – Master Kvart, Podgorica
Miami, United States
from
$1,174
Residential quarter Stan 80 m² na Izdavanje – Dalmatinska, Podgorica
Miami, United States
from
$939
Residential quarter Stan 48 m² na Prodaju – Tuški Put, Podgorica
Miami, United States
from
$146,701
Other complexes
Residential quarter Stan 51 m² na Prodaju – Krašići, Tivat
Residential quarter Stan 51 m² na Prodaju – Krašići, Tivat
Residential quarter Stan 51 m² na Prodaju – Krašići, Tivat
Residential quarter Stan 51 m² na Prodaju – Krašići, Tivat
Residential quarter Stan 51 m² na Prodaju – Krašići, Tivat
Miami, United States
from
$126,750
Na svega tri minuta hoda od mora, prodaje se jedini preostao stan u novoizgrađenom kompleksu u Krašićima. Stan je po strukturi jednosoban i ima 51m2. Posjeduje parking mjesto i dodatnu baštu od 20m2. Odlikuje ga otvroen pogled prema moru, sjeverne orjentacije. Objekat će useljiv za manje od …
Agency
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Residential quarter Stan 70 m² na Prodaju – Tološi, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 70 m² na Prodaju – Tološi, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 70 m² na Prodaju – Tološi, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 70 m² na Prodaju – Tološi, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 70 m² na Prodaju – Tološi, Podgorica
Show all Residential quarter Stan 70 m² na Prodaju – Tološi, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 70 m² na Prodaju – Tološi, Podgorica
Miami, United States
from
$763
Izdaje se lijepo opremljen, trosoban stan, od 70m2, na prizemlju privatne kuce, u Tolosima. Struktura: ulazni hodnik, dnevni boravak, kuhinja, trpezarija, tri spavace sobe, kupatilo i terasa. Ispred kuce je dostupno privatno parking mjesto. Od rezija se placa samo struja, a voda, wifi i k…
Agency
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Residential quarter Stan 68 m² na Prodaju – Centar, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 68 m² na Prodaju – Centar, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 68 m² na Prodaju – Centar, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 68 m² na Prodaju – Centar, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 68 m² na Prodaju – Centar, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 68 m² na Prodaju – Centar, Podgorica
Miami, United States
from
$763
Izdaje se namjesten dvosoban stan, povrsine 68m2, na prvom spratu stambene zgrade, u strogom centru Podgorice.   Struktura: ulazni hodnik, dnevni boravak, kuhinja, trpezarija, dvije spavace sobe, kupatilo i terasa.   U okolini se nalazi javni parking.Lokacija stana je veoma atraktivna, u str…
Agency
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
