  Residential quarter Jednosoban stan, 47m2, Kavač, Kotor

Residential quarter Jednosoban stan, 47m2, Kavač, Kotor

Miami, United States
$224,160
10
ID: 28828
Last update: 01/10/2025

Location

  • Country
    United States
  • State
    Florida
  • Region
    Miami-Dade County
  • City
    Miami

About the complex

Jednosoban stan nalazi se u okviru ekskluzivnog resort-a Royal Blue. Resort ima više pratećih sadržaja: recepciju, bazen, uvijek dostupan korisnicima, bar, uskoro i restoran i SPA i Wellness centar. Resort funkcionise po principu condo hotela, gdje se stan se može izdavati u okviru menadzmenta resort-a. Stan je potpuno namjesten u modernom i savremenom stilu, nikada ranije korišćen. Dnevna zona i soba imaju veliku zajednicku terasu i pogled na more. One-bedroom apartment located in Royal Blue exclusive resort. The resort offers a reception desk, pool, available for free use for all residents, a bar, an upcoming roof-top restaurant and SPA & Wellness. Resort is also a condo-hotel and offers a managed rental program for hassle-free additional income. The apartment is stylish, fully furnished in modern contemporary style, never used before. Living area and bedroom have a large terrace and panoramic sea view.

Location on the map

Miami, United States
Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Residential quarter Jednosoban stan, 47m2, Kavač, Kotor
Miami, United States
from
$224,160
