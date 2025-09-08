  1. Realting.com
  4. Residential quarter Two bedroom apartmetn of 61sq.m - Zabjelo

$144,354
ID: 28660
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 01/10/2025

Location

  • Country
    United States
  • State
    Florida
  • Region
    Miami-Dade County
  • City
    Miami

About the complex

An apartment of 61 m2 is for sale on the first floor of a smaller residential building in Zabjelo. The apartment is located in a quiet Romanovi street, has its own yard and parking spaces in front of the building. It has two bedrooms, separate kitchen with dining room, toilet and two terraces.

Location on the map

$144,354
