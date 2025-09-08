  1. Realting.com
  2. United States
  3. Miami
  4. Residential quarter Stan 93 m² na Prodaju – Master Kvart, Podgorica

Residential quarter Stan 93 m² na Prodaju – Master Kvart, Podgorica

Miami, United States
from
$1,760
;
10
Leave a request
ID: 28546
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 01/10/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    United States
  • State
    Florida
  • Region
    Miami-Dade County
  • City
    Miami

About the complex

Izdaje se namješten i luksuzno opremljen, trosoban stan, od 93m2, na cetvrtom spratu stambene zgrade, u Master kvartu.     Struktura: ulzni hodnik, dnevni boravak, kuhinja, trpezarija, tri spavace sobe, dva kupatila, veseraj i terasa.     Posjeduje multi split sistem. Nalazi se u zgradi novogradnje koja posjeduje dva lifta i čiji se ulaz redovno održava. U cijenu zakupa uračunato je i garažno mjesto. Izdaje se na duži vremenski period uz obavezan depozit!

Location on the map

Miami, United States
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Transportation

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter One bedroom apartment of 46.47sq.m - Kolašin
Miami, United States
from
$2,582
Residential quarter Stan 118 m² na Prodaju – Centar, Tivat
Miami, United States
from
$554,531
Residential quarter Residential building with three apartments, Gorica C
Miami, United States
from
$2,934
Residential quarter Stan 92 m² na Prodaju – City Kvart, Podgorica
Miami, United States
from
$998
Residential quarter Stan 45 m² na Prodaju – Zabjelo, Podgorica
Miami, United States
from
$469
You are viewing
Residential quarter Stan 93 m² na Prodaju – Master Kvart, Podgorica
Miami, United States
from
$1,760
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter One bedroom apartment, 40m2, Zagoric - FOR RENT
Residential quarter One bedroom apartment, 40m2, Zagoric - FOR RENT
Residential quarter One bedroom apartment, 40m2, Zagoric - FOR RENT
Residential quarter One bedroom apartment, 40m2, Zagoric - FOR RENT
Residential quarter One bedroom apartment, 40m2, Zagoric - FOR RENT
Show all Residential quarter One bedroom apartment, 40m2, Zagoric - FOR RENT
Residential quarter One bedroom apartment, 40m2, Zagoric - FOR RENT
Miami, United States
from
$469
A furnished one-bedroom apartment of 40m² is for rent, located on the ground floor of a private house in Zagorič. Layout: entrance hall, living room, kitchen, dining area, bedroom, bathroom, and terrace. It is situated in a peaceful part of the city, isolated from the daily noise, yet clos…
Agency
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Leave a request
Residential quarter One bedroom apartment with the garage, City kvart
Residential quarter One bedroom apartment with the garage, City kvart
Residential quarter One bedroom apartment with the garage, City kvart
Residential quarter One bedroom apartment with the garage, City kvart
Residential quarter One bedroom apartment with the garage, City kvart
Show all Residential quarter One bedroom apartment with the garage, City kvart
Residential quarter One bedroom apartment with the garage, City kvart
Miami, United States
from
$166,653
On the seventh floor of the building, a fully furnished apartment of 43m2 is for sale. Oriented south-east, the apartment includes a garage space as part of the price
Agency
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Leave a request
Residential quarter Stan 90 m² na Prodaju – Gorica C, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 90 m² na Prodaju – Gorica C, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 90 m² na Prodaju – Gorica C, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 90 m² na Prodaju – Gorica C, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 90 m² na Prodaju – Gorica C, Podgorica
Show all Residential quarter Stan 90 m² na Prodaju – Gorica C, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 90 m² na Prodaju – Gorica C, Podgorica
Miami, United States
from
$2,934
U samom jezgru Gorice C prodaje se manja stambena zgrada na tri etaže i tri stana. Kvadratura stana u prizemlju je 89.54m2, dok su stanovi na prvom spratu i mansardi od 93.34m2. Po strukturi stanovi su dvosobni, sjajno uređeni sa velikim terasa. Oko zgrade nalazi se dvorište od 200m2. Stanov…
Agency
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in United States
Rules for Importing Pets into the European Union
08.09.2025
Rules for Importing Pets into the European Union
How To Buy Abandoned Property in the USA: Legal Steps, Costs and Risks
04.09.2025
How To Buy Abandoned Property in the USA: Legal Steps, Costs and Risks
Where Americans Are Moving in 2025: Top States Gained and Lost
29.08.2025
Where Americans Are Moving in 2025: Top States Gained and Lost
How to Buy Real Estate in the US: What Foreign Investors Need to Consider
13.08.2025
How to Buy Real Estate in the US: What Foreign Investors Need to Consider
Which States Have the Strongest Winds? Complete Guide to America’s Windiest Regions
04.08.2025
Which States Have the Strongest Winds? Complete Guide to America’s Windiest Regions
US Health Care System: Insurance, Prices, Features
23.07.2025
US Health Care System: Insurance, Prices, Features
US States That Pay up to $25,000 for Relocation: a Guide
02.07.2025
US States That Pay up to $25,000 for Relocation: a Guide
Which U.S. States Get the Most Rain? Rankings and Surprising Climate Facts
19.06.2025
Which U.S. States Get the Most Rain? Rankings and Surprising Climate Facts
Show all publications