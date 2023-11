Dubai, UAE

from €240,000

69–140 m² 3

Completion date: 2026

IVY Gardens – a new residential complex from the developer Samana. Located in the Dubai Land Residence community, the complex provides close proximity to the necessary infrastructure, and a set of unique amenities ensures that the needs of future residents are aligned. The IVY Gardens by Samana residential complex offers a wide selection of real estate – functional studios with thoughtful living space, spacious apartments with 1-3 bedrooms. The living area of the residences varies from 35 to 139 square meters, allowing you to find a suitable property for yourself. The complex stands out for its original architecture: wave-shaped facade lines framed by backlight emphasize the futuristic nature of architectural solutions. The well-maintained green areas with which the facade of the 14-story building is decorated complement the eco-style of the structure perfectly. All studios and apartments are distinguished by high-quality finishes made in neutral-light colors. Panoramic glazing complements living space with natural light, makes it more spacious. Some of the apartments are equipped with their own infinity pools, which are located on a personal terrace. Residents of the complex are offered an expanded set of amenities that increase the level of comfort: Awesome landscaped garden located on the roof of the structure. Pools for children and adults. Open gym with modern equipment. Lounge areas for relaxation. Playgrounds for children. Wellness club. Open cinema. Barbecue area. Perfect location makes the residential complex the best solution for work, leisure and leisure. Inside the district, residents can take advantage of the developed infrastructure: supermarkets and shopping centers, send children to schools, kindergartens or universities, visit cafes or restaurants. At the same time, the residential complex provides quick access to the sights and iconic places of the emirate itself. The IVY Gardens residential complex – is a great place for a comfortable stay and one of the best options for investing in Dubai real estate.