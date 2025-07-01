Residential complex New Lucky Royale Residence with swimming pools, co-working areas and a garden, JVC, Dubai, UAE

Lucky Royale Residence by Lucky Aeon is the unique residential project, which embodies elegance, style and comfort in the heart of the dynamical and prestigious area of Dubai. This project is created for those, who appreciate combination of modern design and functionality.

Spacious apartments with thought-out layouts offer wonderful views due to floor-to-ceiling windows, filling interiors with natural light. Private terraces will become your own oasis for relaxation, and refined interiors, using modern materials and technologies, create the atmosphere of the real luxury.

Lucky Royale Residence offer its residents an access to premium infrastructure. There is an infinity pool, a fitness center with yoga and aerobics areas, "Smart Home" systems, barbecue areas, as well as co-working spaces and kids' play areas. The special feature of the project are private swimming pools at the terraces, which will become the ideal place for recreation with family and friends.

Amenities:

infinity pool

private pools at the terraces

smart homes

barbecue areas and gazeboes

fitness room with aerobics and yoga

garden

co-working areas

kids' play areas

Completion - 1st quarter of 2026.

Payment plan

60% during construction (2 years), 40% in 1 year after completion

Features of the flats

Semi-furnished units: fully equipped kitchen with European appliances (Lucky Royale - “Tekka”, Lucky Oasis - “CM”) - fridge, freezer, stove, oven, hood, washing machine, and also in every 1+bhk dishwasher installed in a kitchen island

Location and nearby infrastructure

Due to the advantageous location, you'll always be at the heart of it all: there are upscale schools, shopping malls, restaurants, and the main landmarks of the city nearby. The project is ideal both for private living, and for investment, due to thought-out payment plan and high real estate price growth potential in this area.