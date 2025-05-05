  1. Realting.com
  2. United Arab Emirates
  3. Dubai
  4. Residential complex New residence Villa del Divos with infinity pools, panoramic views and a beach club, Dubai Islands, Dubai, UAE

Residential complex New residence Villa del Divos with infinity pools, panoramic views and a beach club, Dubai Islands, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$658,527
14/04/2025
$654,460
13/04/2025
$654,845
12/04/2025
$657,290
11/04/2025
$672,142
10/04/2025
$674,881
09/04/2025
$678,276
08/04/2025
$677,853
06/04/2025
$678,248
05/04/2025
$672,069
04/04/2025
$681,055
03/04/2025
$688,607
02/04/2025
$687,156
01/04/2025
$685,602
30/03/2025
$683,494
29/03/2025
$688,605
28/03/2025
$691,119
27/03/2025
$688,697
26/03/2025
$688,267
25/03/2025
$685,916
24/03/2025
$683,594
;
19
Leave a request
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 25203
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2430140
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 14/04/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai

About the complex

The exclusive residential complex is situated in one of the most prestigious locations of Dubai Island. The project offers you the rare opportunity to become the owner of a beachfront residence, where wonderful design is combined with seclusion and natural harmony. Villa del DIVOS is the embodiment of modern luxury lifestyle. The unique architecture, inspired by nature, high ceilings, floor-to-ceiling windows with breathtaking views of Arabian Gulf azure waters are waiting for you. Every evening is full of warmth of golden sunsets above the endless horizon here.

Elegant apartments with 1-3 bedrooms, as well as 3-bedroom duplexes and luxury 4-bedroom penthouses, which are designed with consideration to the highest comfort and aesthetics standards, are available. Italian marble, built-in wardrobes with internal lighting, SMEG appliances, bathrooms with finishing by designer Tom Dixon and Antonio Lupi sanitary ware - every detail is thought out to the last detail, creating the feeling of absolute perfection.

In the territory of Villa del DIVOS, there is a wide range of exclusive amenities. Infinity pools with a panoramic sea view, a fitness center with the best Technogym equipment for maximum result, an outdoor terrace with a garden and a barbecue area for warm meetings with family and friends, as well as a yoga area, a spa, a sauna and cryotherapy. The outdoor cinema and the club lounge are ideal for vivid impressions and unforgettable evenings. Residents gain access to the exclusive beach club, which will open in 2027, carrying the private beach, fine restaurants and luxury atmosphere.

Amenities:

  • infinity pool
  • fitness center with Technogym equipment
  • designer solutions by Tom Dixon
  • terrace with a garden
  • barbecue area
  • outdoor cinema
  • beach club

Completion - 1st quarter of 2027.

Payment plan (35/65)

Features of the flats

Kitchen is included, Smeg appliances

Location and nearby infrastructure

Downtown Dubai, Business Bay, DIFC, Michelin-starred restaurants and the largest shopping malls are just 20 minutes drive away. Here, you can enjoy dynamic urban life without leaving the atmosphere of seclusion and harmony with nature.

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Apartment building Ocean House by Ellington
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$3,04M
Residential complex The Ritz Carlton Residences — luxury apartments by MAG with gardens and a marina close to Burj Khalifa in Dubai Creekside
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$18,22M
Residential complex The Rings
Business Bay, United Arab Emirates
from
$16,99M
Residential complex Apartments Central Park by Meraas with panoramic views of a green park, near the beaches and the Burj Khalifa, City Walk area, Dubai, UAE
Business Bay, United Arab Emirates
from
$493,033
Residential complex New Evergreens Residence with a swimming pool, a green area and a shopping mall, Damac Hills 2, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$313,216
You are viewing
Residential complex New residence Villa del Divos with infinity pools, panoramic views and a beach club, Dubai Islands, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$658,527
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Apartment building Vela Viento by Omniyat Dorchester Collection
Apartment building Vela Viento by Omniyat Dorchester Collection
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$5,44M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Enjoy the stunning view of the sea from this luxurious 2 bedroom apartment on the 10th floor of "Vela Viento", a project by the renowned Omniyat and Dorchester Collection. Located in the prestigious Business Bay area, overlooking Marasi Bay, this property offers an exclusive lifestyle and a …
Agency
AG LUXURY PROPERTIES LLC
Leave a request
Residential complex New complex of beachfront villas Coral villas with swimming pools and sea views, Palm Jebel Ali, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New complex of beachfront villas Coral villas with swimming pools and sea views, Palm Jebel Ali, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$5,18M
We offer luminous and modern villas with terraces and balconies, gardens, swimming pools and panoramic sea views. Completion - 4th quarter of 2027. Facilities and equipment in the house Floor-to-ceiling windows Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in a quiet area di…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex New residence Albero with a swimming pool, a garden and a wellness center, Liwan, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New residence Albero with a swimming pool, a garden and a wellness center, Liwan, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$222,324
The residence features a swimming pool, an outdoor jacuzzi, lounge areas, a barbecue area, a sports ground and a kids' playground, a wellness center, a landscaped garden, a covered parking, video surveillance. Completion - 2nd quarter of 2029. Location and nearby infrastructure Polo club -…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in United Arab Emirates
From Rent to Groceries. How Much Does It Cost to Live in Dubai
05.05.2025
From Rent to Groceries. How Much Does It Cost to Live in Dubai
How to Refund Tax Free in the UAE — All the Nuances and Current Conditions
21.03.2025
How to Refund Tax Free in the UAE — All the Nuances and Current Conditions
Sharjah Overtaking Dubai? The Number of Real Estate Transactions in This Emirate Up 102% in a Year
26.02.2025
Sharjah Overtaking Dubai? The Number of Real Estate Transactions in This Emirate Up 102% in a Year
Why is Dubai Building a Specialised Crypto Skyscraper?
30.01.2025
Why is Dubai Building a Specialised Crypto Skyscraper?
457 Plots in Dubai Converted to Freehold: Conditions And Process
29.01.2025
457 Plots in Dubai Converted to Freehold: Conditions And Process
Buy a Furnished Apartment in the UAE: an Overview of Properties From €130 thousand to €2.4 million.
11.01.2025
Buy a Furnished Apartment in the UAE: an Overview of Properties From €130 thousand to €2.4 million.
Dubai's Housing Market Continues to Show Record Growth Rates. Analysis From REALTING
28.11.2024
Dubai's Housing Market Continues to Show Record Growth Rates. Analysis From REALTING
UAE Property Inheritance Rules
02.10.2024
UAE Property Inheritance Rules
Show all publications