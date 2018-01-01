New residence Adeba with a swimming pool and a spa center close to the airport, Al Jaddaf, Dubai, UAE

ABOUT LOUVRE RESIDENCE PROJECT.
Louvre Residences is an ultra-luxury residential complex in the new Saadiyat Grove area on Saadiyat Island in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates. The largest developer of UAE, Aldar Properties, in cooperation with the world-famous Louvre Abu Dhabi will create the world's first residence under the brand of a museum. Exquisite studios and apartments from one to three bedrooms, with panoramic views of the iconic Louvre Abu Dhabi.
Louvre Abu Dhabi Residences has been designed in accordance with the Pearl Building Rating System, where natural materials will be used. Walking zones, jogging paths and recreational areas are planned on the territory of the complex.
Apartments in Louvre Abu Dhabi Residences are available in two color schemes:
- Dark Premium with a rich palette of neutral cool colors;
- Light Premium with taupe and cream accents.
To create a stylish look, interiors will be enhanced with marble finishes and metallic accents, as well as exclusive artwork featured throughout the living and dining areas.
5-star amenities available to Louvre Abu Dhabi Residences residents:
- infinity pool;
- wellness area with gym and sauna;
- yoga and pilates studio;
- Meditation areas;
- Cinema Privé - 5-star movie theater in the residence;
- Creativité Room - indoor children's play area;
- Lounge area with juice bar and swimming pool;
- Lobby overlooking the museum with game room, coffee station, table tennis and billiards;
- Le Salon Détente Lounge with collaboration rooms, library, lounge, private meeting rooms and a social area.
Louvre Abu Dhabi Residences will also provide its residents with a range of exclusive services:
- smart home system;
- laundry and dry cleaning;
- housekeeping;
- spa and grooming for pets;
- free delivery of groceries;
- courier services;
- pre-check-in service for deliveries, refrigerator and grocery refills;
- assistance with travel reservations, car rentals and fine dining;
- catering and event planning;
- personal fitness trainer;
- art consultant;
- 24-hour concierge service;
- valet, doorman and messenger services.
Orra the Embankment in JLT is a premium hotel and a residential complex with iconic designer apartments with 1 and 2 bedrooms from Prestige One Developments. The complex consists of two towers with 14 and 48 floors, residents are offered a limited number of 470 modern furnished apartments with exclusive amenities, such as a rooftop lounge area and much more.
Residents of the complex will receive excellent infrastructure: a basketball court, a treadmill, a deck pool, a jacuzzi, a public park, a golf course and a gym.
Location:
- 02 minutes - Sheikh Zayed Road.
- 05 minutes – Dubai Marina.
- 07 minutes – Jumeyra Beach Residence ( JBR ).
- 15 minutes – center of Dubai.
- 15 minutes – Dubai Water Channel.
- 20 minutes – Dubai International Airport.
We guarantee full legal support for the transaction. We offer only profitable and reliable real estate in the UAE. Call or write, answer all your questions!
The residence features a cafes and a bar, a media room, concierge service, a swimming pool with a lounge area, a restaurant, a gym, a yoga studio, a conference room.
Completion - December, 2024.
Facilities and equipment in the house
Gas hob
Gas oven
Hood
Fridge
Washing machine
Dishwasher
Microwave
Location and nearby infrastructure
Burj Khalifa - 9 minutes
Canal - 6 minutes
Burj Al Arab - 20 minutes
Dubai Mall - 11 minutes
Airport - 16 minutes
Dubai Opera - 12 minutes
Jumeirah Beach - 9 minutes