  New residence Adeba with a swimming pool and a spa center close to the airport, Al Jaddaf, Dubai, UAE

New residence Adeba with a swimming pool and a spa center close to the airport, Al Jaddaf, Dubai, UAE

About the complex

The residence features a swimming pool, a kids' playground, jogging paths and a yoga area, a barbecue area, a sauna and a steam bath, a spa center.

Completion - 2nd quarter of 2025.

Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Dubai Marina - 28 minutes
  • Palm Jumeirah - 23 minutes
  • Dubai International Airport - 11 minutes
  • Dubai Mall - 8 minutes
