  2. United Arab Emirates
  3. Residential complex The Central Downtown

Residential complex The Central Downtown

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$163,346
;
21
ID: 26330
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 09/06/2025

Location

  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2028
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Elevator

About the complex

Unique Investment Opportunity in Dubai Real Estate

Nestled in the heart of Arjan, Dubailand, The Central Downtown is a distinctive mixed-use development redefining urban living in one vibrant 7-acre hub. Its four towers offer contemporary studios and 1 to 3-bedroom apartments, catering to the diverse Dubai lifestyle.

What sets this community apart is its prime location, atop a sprawling shopping mall, making retail therapy a mere elevator ride away.

Beyond the mall, residents will enjoy an array of amenities, from state of-the-art fitness centres to rooftop gardens with stunning city views. Life is elevated, and everything you desire is just a step away.

  • Studio apartments for sale
  • sizes range from 465 sq.ft. to 548 sq.ft.
  • 1 Bedroom apartments for sale
  • Sizes range from 676 sq.ft. to 1,021 sq.ft.
  • 2 Bedroom apartments for sale
  • sizes range from 1,124 sq.ft. to 1,457 sq.ft.
  • 3 Bedroom apartments for sale
  • sizes range from 2,225 sq.ft.

Recreation & Entertainment

A realm of endless possibilities above a retail haven, where over 200,000 sq.ft. of seamlessly integrated amenities cater to your every need.

Wellness & Fitness

Health Club, Jacuzzi, Yoga Room, Open Air Gymnasium, Jogging Track.

Community & Culture

Beauty Salon, Business Centre, Daycare Centre, Multipurpose Hall, Changing Room, Family Sitting, Food Kiosk, Prayer Room.

Nature & Serenity

Organic Farm, Rainforest, Zen Garden, Dog Park, Golf Simulator.

Its meticulously curated space embodies timeless elegance. The interiors of this development evoke new heights of sophistication with a colour palette dominated by sleek shades of grey and calming earthy cool tones, crafting an opulent atmosphere.

It features exquisite marbles and stones that elevate each space to an art form, creating an aesthetically contemporary charm.

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

