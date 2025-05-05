Residential complex New luxury Aqua Flora Residence with gardens, swimming pools and a kids' adventure park, Al Barsha South, Dubai, UAE

Aqua Flora is a new residential complex from Vincitore Development. The project, according to the developer's concept, was created in the style of classical Italian architecture, where every detail will radiate sophistication. Aqua Flora consists of 15 residential floors, a podium and 2 levels with premium amenities. Offers premium residences with private pools on terraces from studios to 1-2 bedroom apartments and villas. The project is located near a park and a metro station under construction.

Completion - 3rd quarter of 2027.

Installment plan(50/50):

10% – reservation;

10% – after 2 months;

3% – after 6 months;

3% – after 9 months;

3% – after a year;

3% – after 15 months;

3% – after 18 months;

3% – after 21 months;

3% – after 2 years;

3% – after 27 months;

3% – after 30 months;

50% – at the time of project delivery (Q3 2027).

Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located in te heart of Dubai Science Park, close to the main highways, 2 minutes away from the new metro station.