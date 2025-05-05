  1. Realting.com
  2. United Arab Emirates
  3. Residential complex New luxury Aqua Flora Residence with gardens, swimming pools and a kids' adventure park, Al Barsha South, Dubai, UAE

Residential complex New luxury Aqua Flora Residence with gardens, swimming pools and a kids' adventure park, Al Barsha South, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$291,711
14/04/2025
$290,433
13/04/2025
$290,604
12/04/2025
$291,689
11/04/2025
$298,280
10/04/2025
$299,496
09/04/2025
$301,003
08/04/2025
$300,815
06/04/2025
$300,990
05/04/2025
$298,248
04/04/2025
$302,236
03/04/2025
$305,587
02/04/2025
$304,944
01/04/2025
$304,253
30/03/2025
$303,318
29/03/2025
$305,586
28/03/2025
$306,702
27/03/2025
$305,628
26/03/2025
$305,437
25/03/2025
$304,393
24/03/2025
$303,363
;
13
Leave a request
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 19786
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2373175
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 14/04/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai

About the complex

Aqua Flora is a new residential complex from Vincitore Development. The project, according to the developer's concept, was created in the style of classical Italian architecture, where every detail will radiate sophistication. Aqua Flora consists of 15 residential floors, a podium and 2 levels with premium amenities. Offers premium residences with private pools on terraces from studios to 1-2 bedroom apartments and villas. The project is located near a park and a metro station under construction.

Completion - 3rd quarter of 2027.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Kitchen
  • European appliances
Advantages

Installment plan(50/50):

  • 10% – reservation;
  • 10% – after 2 months;
  • 3% – after 6 months;
  • 3% – after 9 months;
  • 3% – after a year;
  • 3% – after 15 months;
  • 3% – after 18 months;
  • 3% – after 21 months;
  • 3% – after 2 years;
  • 3% – after 27 months;
  • 3% – after 30 months;
  • 50% – at the time of project delivery (Q3 2027).
Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located in te heart of Dubai Science Park, close to the main highways, 2 minutes away from the new metro station.

  • Dubai Hills Mall - 5 min
  • Repton School Al Barsha - 5 min
  • Highgate International School - 7 min
  • Dubai Marina - 20 min
  • Palm Jumeirah - 25 min
  • Burj Khalifa - 22 min
  • Dubai Intl. Airport - 35 min

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Park Beach Residence 2
Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
from
$272,257
Residential complex New complex of furnished apartments Oasiz 2 close to the main highways and the international airport, Silicon Oasis, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$353,754
Residential complex Florine Beach Residences
Umm Al Quwain, United Arab Emirates
from
$329,243
Residential complex New low-rise Alba Residence with a swimming pool and restaurants, Liwan, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$238,639
Residential complex Luma22
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$172,580
You are viewing
Residential complex New luxury Aqua Flora Residence with gardens, swimming pools and a kids' adventure park, Al Barsha South, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$291,711
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex One Reem Island
Residential complex One Reem Island
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
from
$2,61M
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 8
Area 377 m²
1 real estate object 1
Want to invest favorably and increase your capital? Property in the UAE is the best option for investment today! - The growth of the market and the economy of the country. - Taxes 0% and security. YOUR GOOD FROM THE GIVER IN THE AREND OR SALE - YOUR! - We will help to acquire real estate…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Residential complex Muraba Veil
Residential complex Muraba Veil
Business Bay, United Arab Emirates
from
$4,86M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2028
Number of floors 74
Apartments in the luxurious residential complex Muraba Veil in the Al Wasl area! All key locations of Dubai are nearby! Many amenities for a comfortable life! We will select housing with a favorable rate on a mortgage or installment plan in the UAE! Amenities: exquisite restaurant in the clo…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Residential complex Al Haseen Residence 1 2
Residential complex Al Haseen Residence 1 2
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$132,838
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 8
Budget apartments in the new project Al Haseen Residence 1 & 2! Apartments for living, resale and rental! Yield from 10%! We will provide an investor catalog! Interest-free installments! Amenities: swimming pool, fitness club, children's playground and much more. Location: Al Haseen Reside…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in United Arab Emirates
From Rent to Groceries. How Much Does It Cost to Live in Dubai
05.05.2025
From Rent to Groceries. How Much Does It Cost to Live in Dubai
How to Refund Tax Free in the UAE — All the Nuances and Current Conditions
21.03.2025
How to Refund Tax Free in the UAE — All the Nuances and Current Conditions
Sharjah Overtaking Dubai? The Number of Real Estate Transactions in This Emirate Up 102% in a Year
26.02.2025
Sharjah Overtaking Dubai? The Number of Real Estate Transactions in This Emirate Up 102% in a Year
Why is Dubai Building a Specialised Crypto Skyscraper?
30.01.2025
Why is Dubai Building a Specialised Crypto Skyscraper?
457 Plots in Dubai Converted to Freehold: Conditions And Process
29.01.2025
457 Plots in Dubai Converted to Freehold: Conditions And Process
Buy a Furnished Apartment in the UAE: an Overview of Properties From €130 thousand to €2.4 million.
11.01.2025
Buy a Furnished Apartment in the UAE: an Overview of Properties From €130 thousand to €2.4 million.
Dubai's Housing Market Continues to Show Record Growth Rates. Analysis From REALTING
28.11.2024
Dubai's Housing Market Continues to Show Record Growth Rates. Analysis From REALTING
UAE Property Inheritance Rules
02.10.2024
UAE Property Inheritance Rules
Show all publications