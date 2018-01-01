  1. Realting.com
  Orla Dorchester Collection by Omniyat

Orla Dorchester Collection by Omniyat

Dubai, UAE
About the complex

Orla Dorchester Collection by Omniyat — residence with a five-star service on the half-month of Palma Jumeirah. The continuous 270-degree view from the pool to the skyscrapers of Dubai and the turquoise waters of the Persian Gulf makes this complex a truly unique place to live.

Apartments in Orla Residences offer the best amenities and service of a five-star hotel. Here, each resident will be able to fully feel the individual approach of the staff, enjoy privacy and an increased level of comfort.

Residents will have exceptional amenities available. Among them:

  • beach club for residents;
  • large endless pool;
  • children's and adult pools;
  • fitness center;
  • yoga studio;
  • multifunctional hall;
  • spa center;
  • animal care salon;
  • library and cigar lounges;
  • cinema.


A sample of elegant style and luxury. The harmonious design of the complex is combined with a rich natural landscape. Due to the convenient location of the project, each of the Orla residences literally hovers over the resort and the flickering sea. Here are many options for apartments that correspond to the individual desires of each resident. They are located on both one and two floors, which ensures the best use of each living space.

Housing in Orla Residences is divided into apartments, duplexes, symplexes and the so-called « Sky Palaces » – a total of 86 unique residences. Apartments in the housing and communal services of Orla Residences under construction will have from two to four bedrooms.

Residential premises in Orla Residences:

  • two-bedroom apartments – from 260 to 390 m ²;
  • three and four bedroom – from 307 to 975 m ²;
  • duplexes with three bedrooms – from 260 to 975 m ²;
  • heavenly palaces « sky palaces » – from 1579 to 2044 m ².

The project is located on the seashore, in the Palm Jumeirah area, on the top of a man-made island called a crescent moon, on a plot of about 3 hectares. The residential complex also provides for two-level parking. Residents will enjoy a 270-degree view and stunning views of the city and the Persian Gulf.

Surrounded by premium hotels in the Ralm Jumeirah area
Orla Dorchester Collection has a chic location on the bend of Palm Jumeirah. The world's best hotels, entertainment and shopping facilities are located in this area. Attractions near – Lost Chambers Aquarium, Aquaventure Waterpark, The View at The Palm, as well as Al Ittihad Park with 60 varieties of plants and trees.

Orla Residences – is in every sense a unique project, the merits of which cannot be overestimated. The developer offers not just housing, but a full resort lifestyle with world-class amenities and unforgettable sea views.

Subject to the rental of real estate on the island, profitability can range from 3.7 to 5.5% per year. Real estate investments from the Omniyat developer in Dubai are already available on our website. Leave an application for consultation or individual selection of an object.

The project will be fully completed and put into operation in the third quarter of 2025. Upon completion of construction, Orla Residences will become one of the pearls of Palm Jumeirah Island and an integral part of the Dubai Premium Real Estate Market.


For more information on prices, layouts, installments and any other questions about ORLA, please contact our real estate specialist.

  • Security
  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Management company
  • Fenced area
  • Parking
  • Elevator
  • Online tour
Apartments in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², EUR
Apartment price, EUR
Apartments 2 rooms
Area, m² 325.0
Price per m², EUR 17 362
Apartment price, EUR 5 575 000
Dubai, UAE

