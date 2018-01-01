Exquisite apartments in the new complex The Central Downtown! Ideal option for living and investment! Installment without interest!
Year of completion: 4th quarter 2026
Infrastructure: basketball court, barbecue area, colored fountain, children's playground, mini golf, outdoor cinema, paddle tennis, table tennis, swimming pool, rock climbing, sports club, jacuzzi, yoga room, gym, jogging track.
Location:
5 to 15 minutes to: Dubai Miracle Garden, Dubai Autodrome, Jumeirah Village Circle, Arabian Ranches
15 to 20 minutes to: Burj Al Arab Hotel, Mall of The Emirates, Palm Jumeirah
20 to 25 minutes to: Burj Khalifa, Dubai Mall, Dubai International Airport
Payment Plan:
20% down payment
8% - 12 months after booking
72% - after delivery of the object at 1% for 3 years (72 payments)
