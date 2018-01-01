  1. Realting.com
The Central Downtown

Dubai, UAE
from
€210,816
;
19
About the complex

Exquisite apartments in the new complex The Central Downtown! Ideal option for living and investment! Installment without interest!

Year of completion: 4th quarter 2026

Infrastructure: basketball court, barbecue area, colored fountain, children's playground, mini golf, outdoor cinema, paddle tennis, table tennis, swimming pool, rock climbing, sports club, jacuzzi, yoga room, gym, jogging track.

Location:
5 to 15 minutes to: Dubai Miracle Garden, Dubai Autodrome, Jumeirah Village Circle, Arabian Ranches
15 to 20 minutes to: Burj Al Arab Hotel, Mall of The Emirates, Palm Jumeirah
20 to 25 minutes to: Burj Khalifa, Dubai Mall, Dubai International Airport

Payment Plan:
20% down payment
8% - 12 months after booking
72% - after delivery of the object at 1% for 3 years (72 payments)

Features

  • Security
  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Parking
  • Elevator
Property Parametres
The year of construction
The year of construction
2026
Finishing options
Finishing options
Finished
Number of floors
Number of floors
26
New building location
Dubai, UAE

Realting.com
Go