Residential complex New Milos Residence with a swimming pool and a fitness center, Dubai Land, Dubai, UAE

MILOS Residences is a residential project located in the heart of DubaiLand Residence Complex (DLRC) in Dubai. Here you will find magnificent apartments with 1-3 bedrooms, which are created with special attention to detail and the desire to provide maximum comfort and elegance. Spacious apartments delight residents with panoramic balconies and terraces with stunning views.

The complex is surrounded by greenery and thoughtful public areas, such as sports courts and play areas for children. There are indoor recreation areas where you can enjoy the shade of trees away from the bustle of the city. In addition, the complex has modern amenities: an outdoor cinema, a gym, a swimming pool and safe areas for children to play.

24-hour security

Fitness center

Gym

BBQ area

Children's playground

Jacuzzi, sauna and steam room

Open-air cinema

Yoga and meditation areas

Swimming pool

Maid, nanny, doctor and car wash services

Covered parking

Facilities and equipment in the houseLocation and nearby infrastructure

Outside your new home, you will be able to enjoy Dubai’s world-famous infrastructure, including educational institutions, healthcare organizations and shopping, making this location even more attractive. Direct access to the city’s main business districts and entertainment centers guarantees you a life full of comfort and well-being.

The project has a good location: