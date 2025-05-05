Residential complex New Milos Residence with a swimming pool and a fitness center, Dubai Land, Dubai, UAE

  1. Realting.com
MILOS Residences is a residential project located in the heart of DubaiLand Residence Complex (DLRC) in Dubai. Here you will find magnificent apartments with 1-3 bedrooms, which are created with special attention to detail and the desire to provide maximum comfort and elegance. Spacious apartments delight residents with panoramic balconies and terraces with stunning views.

The complex is surrounded by greenery and thoughtful public areas, such as sports courts and play areas for children. There are indoor recreation areas where you can enjoy the shade of trees away from the bustle of the city. In addition, the complex has modern amenities: an outdoor cinema, a gym, a swimming pool and safe areas for children to play.

  • 24-hour security
  • Fitness center
  • Gym
  • BBQ area
  • Children's playground
  • Jacuzzi, sauna and steam room
  • Open-air cinema
  • Yoga and meditation areas
  • Swimming pool
  • Maid, nanny, doctor and car wash services
  • Covered parking
Outside your new home, you will be able to enjoy Dubai’s world-famous infrastructure, including educational institutions, healthcare organizations and shopping, making this location even more attractive. Direct access to the city’s main business districts and entertainment centers guarantees you a life full of comfort and well-being.

The project has a good location:

  • Outlet Mall – 7 minutes
  • IMG World – 10 minutes
  • Sheikh Zayed University – 10 minutes
  • Global Village – 12 minutes
  • Miracle Garden – 16 minutes
  • Burj Khalifa – 20 minutes
  • Dubai Mall – 20 minutes
  • DXB Airport – 20 minutes
  • Burj Al arab – 22 minutes

Latest News in United Arab Emirates
From Rent to Groceries. How Much Does It Cost to Live in Dubai
05.05.2025
From Rent to Groceries. How Much Does It Cost to Live in Dubai
How to Refund Tax Free in the UAE — All the Nuances and Current Conditions
21.03.2025
How to Refund Tax Free in the UAE — All the Nuances and Current Conditions
Sharjah Overtaking Dubai? The Number of Real Estate Transactions in This Emirate Up 102% in a Year
26.02.2025
Sharjah Overtaking Dubai? The Number of Real Estate Transactions in This Emirate Up 102% in a Year
Why is Dubai Building a Specialised Crypto Skyscraper?
30.01.2025
Why is Dubai Building a Specialised Crypto Skyscraper?
457 Plots in Dubai Converted to Freehold: Conditions And Process
29.01.2025
457 Plots in Dubai Converted to Freehold: Conditions And Process
Buy a Furnished Apartment in the UAE: an Overview of Properties From €130 thousand to €2.4 million.
11.01.2025
Buy a Furnished Apartment in the UAE: an Overview of Properties From €130 thousand to €2.4 million.
Dubai's Housing Market Continues to Show Record Growth Rates. Analysis From REALTING
28.11.2024
Dubai's Housing Market Continues to Show Record Growth Rates. Analysis From REALTING
UAE Property Inheritance Rules
02.10.2024
UAE Property Inheritance Rules
