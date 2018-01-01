  1. Realting.com
Capri Realty Real Estate

Bayan Business Centre 201 - Dubai - United Arab Emirates
Capri Realty Real Estate
Write to us
Company Type
Real estate agency
Company's year of foundation
2011
Languages
English, Русский
Website
www.capriuae.com
Our agents in UAE
alexander@capriuae.com
Agencies nearby
Alamodi real estate
1 property

The unique agency offers no commission on most of the properties. Abdalla Alamodi Real Estate Brokerage was founded with a clear goal in mind: to offer clear, sufficient, and honest advice to home buyers and property investors from all over the world and especially GCC countries. In order to encourage them to take advantage of the opportunities in this growing market to build for themselves and their families a strong asset base to ensure a comfortable life for themselves and a secure future for their families. Being a real estate developer and investor himself in Saudi Arabia for more than 17 years, Mr. Abdalla believes that Dubai’s Market has great potential to grow steadily for many years to come and it has no match in the region when it comes to regulations that organize the market and protect buyers’ properties and rights.

DOM REAL ESTATE
283 properties

If you are planning to buy an apartment in order to profitably resell it or rent it out, select the “for investment” option. If you are looking for accommodation for yourself, recreation is your point "for life".

Unique Homes Worldwide Properties
75 properties

Unique Homes Worldwide Properties(UHP) was established in 2018 to continue to be an active member and one of the leading real estate companies in the UAE.

Committed to provide diverse and complete real estate solutions, equipped with the knowledge and skills in many different dimensions including but not limited to Off-Plan properties (Land, Villas & Apartments), Ready Properties (Commercial & Residential), and Resale in Abu Dhabi & Dubai. Maintaining the growth level over years, created new opportunities to undertake in multiple markets, and allowed us to provide new services to our clients.

UHP as a young ambitious brand succeeded in gaining the trust of our staff, partners, and clients by taking informed decisions based on market insights through monitoring and deeply analyzing the market variables, client needs, and by coping with the continuously shifting trends. We strive to provide the best solutions to our clients, so investing in hiring skilled and experienced talents and latest technologies along with adopting integrity became a necessity, and it is what makes us different. Success is not an easy task as it takes huge efforts and collaboration; it also requires commitment and a lot of hard work to set ourselves apart, but we are on the right track. 

Elite Estates Real Estate Broker
358 properties

We select for you the best properties in the market that combine high construction quality, the right location and the high return on investment at the same time.

Mira
32 properties

Mira Real Estate is a lavish real estate network that employs the finest real estate agents. Our team specializes in high-end properties on the most exclusive real estate market of Dubai. Mira Real Estate is accredited by the top developers of Dubai, offering the choice of more than 400 projects. Our company is a professional real estate broker, we give consultations to investors, provide services for buyers and sellers of elite real estate in Dubai. With our unequalled experience and knowledge of the market, Mira Real Estate remains the leading brokerage company in Dubai. We serve as the intermediaries for many of the largest residential property purchase and sale transactions in the city, including numerous record-breaking deals. We offer an extraordinary selection of prestigious properties for sale.

