  3. The Dorchester Collection

The Dorchester Collection

Dubai, UAE
€21,22M
About the complex

Have you been interested in investments for a long time? Invest immediately with a guarantee of profitability in UAE real estate!
- Guaranteed rental income on average 11%.
- Favorable tax climate 0% for ownership and rental.
- Protection of investors by the supervisory authorities of RERA and DLD.
- Help in obtaining VNZH.
- Our company is an exclusive partner of reliable developers.
- High-quality and honest services with customer care.
- Selection of the most liquid objects.
- Help with resale and profit.

Elite Apartments Dorchester Collection Hotel & Residence in Dubai!

The apartments are fully furnished, with views of Burj Khalifa, Dubai Center and Dubai Bay.
For residents of the complex, an upscale five-star service is offered!

Residents and guests have all the amenities of the complex: a luxurious lounge area and a private restaurant on the 24th floor, a breathtaking garden only for club members and their own spa, a magnificent rooftop panoramic pool and more.

The complex is located on the coast of the Dubai Canal, almost at the epicenter of the Business Bay business district.

The average payback of apartments is 5.18% per annum. The successful location of the complex and Vip-comfort accommodation managed by the Dorchester Collection brand will ensure a consistently high demand for real estate.

Payment Plan:
75% - within 8 months after signing the contract
25% - upon completion

We will arrange for you a safe deal with the developer. We provide legal support!

Features

  • Security
  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • House leased
  • Fenced area
  • Parking
  • Elevator
  • Online tour
Property Parametres
Finished
32
Apartments in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², EUR
Apartment price, EUR
Apartments 4 rooms
Area, m² 1 060.0
Price per m², EUR 20,021
Apartment price, EUR 21,22M
New building location
Dubai, UAE

You are viewing
Dubai, UAE
from
€558,284
The residence features a swimming pool, a gym, a barbecue area, cafes and restaurants, a parking, a business center. Completion - September, 2024. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located 5 minutes away from schools and hospitals, 15 minutes fro Mall of Emirates. Dubai Marina - 20 minutes Downtown Dubai - 20 minutes Dubai Mall - 20 minutes Dubai International Airport - 28 minutes
Dubai, UAE
from
€525,000
Completion date: 2026
Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present 2 bedroom apartment, located in Dubai Creek Harbour, known as Creek Waters by Emaar Payment Plan; Down Payment – 10% During Construction – 80% On Handover – 10% Amenities & Facilities; 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Unfurnished BUA; 1,492 Sqft Walk-in-closet Laundry area Balcony / Terrace Lobby, Lift & Waiting area Reception area Barbeque area Swimming pool Equipped Gym Outdoor Dining & Retail outlet Restaurant & Cafe Health care centre Kid’s play area Supermarket & Shopping area Jogging, Cycling & Running area Sports facilities Tennis & Basketball court Community hall Fitness centre Spa & Sauna room Fully gated community Spacious cabanas Multipurpse hall Splash Pads For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284  
Dubai, UAE
from
€800,000
Area 352–1 271 m²
4 properties 4
Completion date: 2026
South Bay — is a modern residential complex located in Dubai South, a rapidly developing area of Dubai. The project is being implemented by Dubai South Properties. ⠀ The complex includes 3 – 7-bedroom townhouses and villas ranging from 331 square meters. m to 1,263 square meters. m. The third phase of the project includes townhouses with 3-4 bedrooms, villas with 4-5 bedrooms and mansions with 5 – 7 bedrooms. The residences will have equipped kitchens. ⠀ The project also presents a limited collection of ultra-elite villas by the water and mansions with 6-7 bedrooms. Among the key features of — pool, green lawn, cinema, gym / game room, demo kitchen, private garden, etc. ⠀ Community residents can take advantage of the following amenities: ⠀ private parking; open parking; fitness club and gym; pool; lagoon; beaches; parks; shopping center; spa; pools. ⠀ Location South Bay is conveniently located next to Expo Road, which allows easy access to other areas of the city. Residents have easy access to the Etihad Rail Network, Al Maktoum International Airport and Palm Jebel Ali Port, which provides convenient transport links with other parts of the emirate. Near the community there are several bus stops, including Dubai South, Majistic Royal 1 and Dubai South, Grand Express 1. ⠀ The area in which the project is located is characterized by developed infrastructure. In just 10 – 15 minutes by private transport you will reach: ⠀ Sunrise City Supermarket, Sand Marco Supermarket, and Madinat Supermarket; United Christian Church of Dubai, St. Gregorios Orthodox Church, and Dubai Evangelical Church Center; Dove Green Private School, Greenfield Community School, and Bright Riders School; Access Jafza Clinic and NMC Royal Hospital; Ibn Battuta Shopping Mall; Olives Restaurant, Golos Italia, and Sarhad Darbar Restaurant; Fitness Center Mia, Hybrid Gym, and Tawash Gym; Mi Amor Beauty Salon. Also nearby are popular parks, including: Motiongate Dubai, Legoland, Bollywood Parks and Riverland.
Realting.com
Go