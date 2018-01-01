New high-rise complex of apartments with private swimming pools Volga Tower, JVT, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, UAE
The residential complex is 2 tall buildings with large spacious residential units with different layouts: apartments, townhouses, and penthouses with 1-3 bedrooms. The towers have 37 and 20 floors.
The residential complex is a part of an exclusive community of 27 luxury residential skyscrapers. Work on this residential community began in January 2018.
Convenient payment schedule:
41.7% - 1 prepayment
8.3% - 2 prepayment
8.3% - 20% construction
8.3% - 40% construction
8.3% - 60% completion
8.3% - 100% completion
4.2% - 6 months from completion
4.2% - 12 months from completion
4.2% - 18 months from completion
4.2% - 24 months from completion.
Features of the flats
Layout options:
1 Bedroom Apartment: bedroom, living room, kitchen, laundry room, bathroom, and balcony.
2 Bedroom Apartment: 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, living room, laundry room, kitchen, walk-in closet, balcony, and powder room.
Apartment with 3 bedrooms: 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, living room, laundry room, kitchen, walk-in closet, balcony, powder room, and staff room.
Facilities and equipment in the house
Also, the residential complex has a marina, around-the-clock security, restaurants, cafes, stores, green park.
Advantages
Interest-free installments until 2027.
0% tax on purchases and sales.
Yield up to 18% per year from renting.
Opportunity to obtain a resident visa for yourself and family members (the opportunity to open a bank account and stay in the country without leaving for up to 3 years).
Location and nearby infrastructure
Located between Palm Jumeirah Island and Jumeirah Beach Residence. Close to Dubai Marina and Sheikh Zayed Road.
Easy access to popular destinations by car:
15 minutes to Downtown Dubai
20 minutes from Dubai International Airport
25 minutes from EXPO-2021
45 minutes to Maktoum Airport.