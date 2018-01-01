  1. Realting.com
  New high-rise complex of apartments with private swimming pools Volga Tower, JVT, Dubai, UAE

New high-rise complex of apartments with private swimming pools Volga Tower, JVT, Dubai, UAE

About the complex

We offer furnished apartments with private swimming pools.

The residence features a communal swimming pool, a gym, a kids' playground, a barbecue area, sports grounds, shops, around-the-clock security.

Completion - 4th quarter of 2026.

Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Jumeirah Beach - 10 minutes
  • Palm Jumeirah - 15 minutes
  • Mall of Emirates - 15 minutes
  • Dubai Mall - 20 minutes
  • Downtown Dubai - 15 minutes
