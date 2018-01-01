Three-bedroom new apartment in the premium coastal complex BlueWaters Bay with a unique location, JBR area, Dubai, UAE

The artificial Bluewaters Island is one of the most beautiful and trendy places in Dubai with many stylish places and a picturesque waterfront. The apartments offer views of Bluewaters Island and the world's largest Ferris wheel Ain Dubai on one side, and the beach and city on the other.

The elite complex offers a developed infrastructure to its residents, including an adult and children's pool, a landscaped green area, walking paths, a sports ground, a tennis court, recreation areas and much more.

Advantages

The area has the highest demand for apartments with 2-3 bedrooms, as mostly families live here.

Due to the high demand, the developer is selling this project on a lottery basis. You have a unique opportunity to purchase an apartment with Tranio without a lottery below the average market price.

ATM - 750 m

Pharmacy - 1 km

School - 8 km

Burj Khalifa hotels - 24 km

Airport - 37 km

Location and nearby infrastructure