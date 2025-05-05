  1. Realting.com
  2. United Arab Emirates
  3. Residential complex New complex of furnished apartments Fairway Residences with swimming pools and views of the golf course, Dubai Sports City, Dubai, UAE

Residential complex New complex of furnished apartments Fairway Residences with swimming pools and views of the golf course, Dubai Sports City, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$400,015
14/04/2025
$398,263
13/04/2025
$398,497
12/04/2025
$399,984
11/04/2025
$409,022
10/04/2025
$410,689
09/04/2025
$412,755
08/04/2025
$412,497
06/04/2025
$412,738
05/04/2025
$408,979
04/04/2025
$414,446
03/04/2025
$419,042
02/04/2025
$418,159
01/04/2025
$417,214
30/03/2025
$415,930
29/03/2025
$419,040
28/03/2025
$420,571
27/03/2025
$419,097
26/03/2025
$418,835
25/03/2025
$417,405
24/03/2025
$415,992
;
20
Leave a request
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 20137
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2380055
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 14/04/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai

About the complex

Fairway Residences are the perfect combination of luxurious lifestyle, stunning views and first-class amenities. Fairway Residences by Prescott Development offers studios as well as 1-3 bedroom apartments ideal for family living. In total, there are 156 apartments in the 14-storey complex. Imagine a luxury apartment overlooking a golf course in the heart of Dubai Sports City. Immerse yourself in the prestigious atmosphere of Dubai Sports City: play golf on a world-class course or enjoy the views from your window.

Luxury apartments feature a stylish design using modern smart home technologies, panoramic windows that fill the rooms with natural light, and high-quality finishes.

An inexhaustible selection of entertainment for the whole family: infinity and children's pools, a multifunctional sports court, a cinema, a large number of play areas, as well as a water park and much more.

Features

  • jogging track
  • sports ground
  • gym
  • yoga and meditation area
  • kids' play room
  • games room
  • cinema
  • co-working spaces
  • business lounge
  • infinity pool
  • kids' pool
  • barbecue area
  • kids' playground
  • garden
  • lounge areas

Instalments - 60/40

  • 20% – upon booking;
  • 10% – 1st payment (November 2024);
  • 10% – 2nd payment (March 2025);
  • 10% – 3rd payment (August 2025);
  • 0.5% – 4th payment (November 2025);
  • 0.5% – 5th payment (February 2026);
  • 40% – at the time of project delivery (Q3 2026).

Completion - 3rd quarter of 2026.

Location and nearby infrastructure
  • 10 minutes - Dubai Autodrome
  • 20 minutes - Al Maktoum International Airport
  • 20 minutes - Dubai Marina
  • 20 minutes - Palm Jumeirah
  • 20 minutes - Mall of the Emirates
  • 25 minutes - Jumeirah Beach
  • 25 minutes - Dubai International Airport
  • 25 minutes - Burj Khalifa and Downtown

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Canal Heights de GRISOGONO — stylish high-rise residence by DAMAC in the prestigious business district of Business Bay, Dubai
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$957,376
Residential complex Raffi
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$197,640
Apartment building Hartland I by Sobha Realty
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$519,343
Residential complex Picturesque residence Gems estates near a golf club, Damac Hills, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$5,39M
Residential complex Selina Bay
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
from
$293,185
You are viewing
Residential complex New complex of furnished apartments Fairway Residences with swimming pools and views of the golf course, Dubai Sports City, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$400,015
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex New residence Rixos Beach Residence with swimming pools and gardens at 50 meters from the beach, Dubai Islands, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New residence Rixos Beach Residence with swimming pools and gardens at 50 meters from the beach, Dubai Islands, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$1,04M
The residence features gardens, swimming pools for children and adults, a cinema, a kids' playground, a cafe, a fitness center, a lounge area and a games room. Completion - 1st quarter of 2027. Location and nearby infrastructure Dubai International Airport - 18 km (13 minutes) Downtown Dub…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Apartment building Phantom by Binghatti
Apartment building Phantom by Binghatti
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$528,067
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Last unit available, 1 Bedroom Royal Suite in this stunning development. The spaces of Binghatti Phantom offer a tranquil retreat. These units feature elegant interiors that balance functionality and modern design. They also have updated fixtures and finishes that enhance the comfort and st…
Agency
AG LUXURY PROPERTIES LLC
Leave a request
Residential complex The Autograph S Series
Residential complex The Autograph S Series
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$365,054
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 35
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in United Arab Emirates
From Rent to Groceries. How Much Does It Cost to Live in Dubai
05.05.2025
From Rent to Groceries. How Much Does It Cost to Live in Dubai
How to Refund Tax Free in the UAE — All the Nuances and Current Conditions
21.03.2025
How to Refund Tax Free in the UAE — All the Nuances and Current Conditions
Sharjah Overtaking Dubai? The Number of Real Estate Transactions in This Emirate Up 102% in a Year
26.02.2025
Sharjah Overtaking Dubai? The Number of Real Estate Transactions in This Emirate Up 102% in a Year
Why is Dubai Building a Specialised Crypto Skyscraper?
30.01.2025
Why is Dubai Building a Specialised Crypto Skyscraper?
457 Plots in Dubai Converted to Freehold: Conditions And Process
29.01.2025
457 Plots in Dubai Converted to Freehold: Conditions And Process
Buy a Furnished Apartment in the UAE: an Overview of Properties From €130 thousand to €2.4 million.
11.01.2025
Buy a Furnished Apartment in the UAE: an Overview of Properties From €130 thousand to €2.4 million.
Dubai's Housing Market Continues to Show Record Growth Rates. Analysis From REALTING
28.11.2024
Dubai's Housing Market Continues to Show Record Growth Rates. Analysis From REALTING
UAE Property Inheritance Rules
02.10.2024
UAE Property Inheritance Rules
Show all publications