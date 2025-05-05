Residential complex New complex of furnished apartments Fairway Residences with swimming pools and views of the golf course, Dubai Sports City, Dubai, UAE

Fairway Residences are the perfect combination of luxurious lifestyle, stunning views and first-class amenities. Fairway Residences by Prescott Development offers studios as well as 1-3 bedroom apartments ideal for family living. In total, there are 156 apartments in the 14-storey complex. Imagine a luxury apartment overlooking a golf course in the heart of Dubai Sports City. Immerse yourself in the prestigious atmosphere of Dubai Sports City: play golf on a world-class course or enjoy the views from your window.
Luxury apartments feature a stylish design using modern smart home technologies, panoramic windows that fill the rooms with natural light, and high-quality finishes.
An inexhaustible selection of entertainment for the whole family: infinity and children's pools, a multifunctional sports court, a cinema, a large number of play areas, as well as a water park and much more.
Features
Instalments - 60/40
Completion - 3rd quarter of 2026.Location and nearby infrastructure