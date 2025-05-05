Residential complex New complex of furnished apartments Fairway Residences with swimming pools and views of the golf course, Dubai Sports City, Dubai, UAE

Fairway Residences are the perfect combination of luxurious lifestyle, stunning views and first-class amenities. Fairway Residences by Prescott Development offers studios as well as 1-3 bedroom apartments ideal for family living. In total, there are 156 apartments in the 14-storey complex. Imagine a luxury apartment overlooking a golf course in the heart of Dubai Sports City. Immerse yourself in the prestigious atmosphere of Dubai Sports City: play golf on a world-class course or enjoy the views from your window.

Luxury apartments feature a stylish design using modern smart home technologies, panoramic windows that fill the rooms with natural light, and high-quality finishes.

An inexhaustible selection of entertainment for the whole family: infinity and children's pools, a multifunctional sports court, a cinema, a large number of play areas, as well as a water park and much more.

Features

jogging track

sports ground

gym

yoga and meditation area

kids' play room

games room

cinema

co-working spaces

business lounge

infinity pool

kids' pool

barbecue area

kids' playground

garden

lounge areas

Instalments - 60/40

20% – upon booking;

10% – 1st payment (November 2024);

10% – 2nd payment (March 2025);

10% – 3rd payment (August 2025);

0.5% – 4th payment (November 2025);

0.5% – 5th payment (February 2026);

40% – at the time of project delivery (Q3 2026).

Completion - 3rd quarter of 2026.

10 minutes - Dubai Autodrome

20 minutes - Al Maktoum International Airport

20 minutes - Dubai Marina

20 minutes - Palm Jumeirah

20 minutes - Mall of the Emirates

25 minutes - Jumeirah Beach

25 minutes - Dubai International Airport

25 minutes - Burj Khalifa and Downtown

Location and nearby infrastructure