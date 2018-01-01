New complex of luxury villas Ara (Serenity Mansions) with a private beach, Tilal Al Ghaf, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, UAE

from €153,170

35 m² 1

Completion date: 2026

Want to invest favorably and increase your capital? Property in the UAE is the best option for investment today! - The growth of the market and the economy of the country. - Taxes 0% and security. YOUR GOOD FROM THE GIVER IN THE AREND OR SALE - YOUR! - We will help to acquire real estate in person and remotely. - Only experienced brokers who can find a profitable object for any means. - Permanent profit in currency from rent without the need to stay in the country. - Assistance in obtaining a resident visa and opening accounts, companies. - Providing interest-free installments of up to 3-5 years for residents. - Assistance in the resale of property and income. We offer a cozy apartment in the new Elbrus Tower complex with exclusive amenities. Residents are offered a wide selection of additional amenities aimed at achieving maximum comfort: pools for children and adults, 24-hour concierge service, barbecue area, playgrounds, equipped gym with modern equipment, lounge areas. In a short time you can reach key places: - 15 minutes - Palma Jumeirah. - 17 minutes - Global Village. - 20 minutes - Dubai Mall. - 10 minutes - JBR. - 21 minutes - Palma Jumeirah. - 15 minutes - Mall of the Emirates. A novelty from the developer Tiger Properties – is a profitable investment for profitable investments and an excellent solution for those who want to have their own housing for permanent or temporary residence. Payment Plan: 80% - during construction 20% - upon completion Call or write, we will be happy to advise you for free! Let's provide planning options!