Apartment with a guaranteed income, what is it like? More and more interesting offers are appearing in Dubai

In search of reliable locations for real estate investment, buyers regularly view thousands of advertisements for apartments in the UAE. And more and more interesting offers are appearing in Dubai — for example, an apartment within the Golf Views project in the picturesque area of Dubai Sports City and apartments in a residential complex. According to the seller, rental income will be guaranteed.

Apartment with a total area of 38 sq.m. for €190,600

In the new Golf Views building in one of the picturesque areas of Dubai — Dubai Sports City, you can buy an apartment with a total area of 38 sq.m. for €190,609. The announcement indicates the advantages of the project:

Guaranteed Income: The average guaranteed rental income is 11%, providing stable financial results for investors.

Favorable tax climate: tax on ownership and rental is 0%.

Investor Protection: The project is supervised by RERA and DLD, providing the highest standard of security and transparency to investors.

Assistance in obtaining a residence permit: the company provides support in obtaining a residence permit, facilitating the investment process.

Ideal location: The project will be located in Dubai Sports City, next to the famous golf course The Els Club. Just 20 minutes drive from the city center and beaches of Dubai. Various schools, shopping centers and restaurants are already operating around, creating a comfortable infrastructure for future residents.

In addition, on the territory of the Golf Views residential complex there will be located:

Pool

Gym

Sauna and Hammam

Golf simulator

Basketball court

Treadmill

Open air cinema

Car park with electric vehicle charging points

Professional security

Special payment terms: the developer offers a favorable interest-free payment plan:

20% - down payment

50% - within 1.5 years

30% - repayment at 0.5% monthly until full payment.

It is planned that the entire residential complex will be built in July 2026.

Apartment with a total area of 39 sq.m. for€144,378

1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator Dubai, UAE €146,162 1 Number of rooms 1 bath 39 m² Number of floors 9

The seller calls the Serene Gardens residential complex a paradise in Dubai. Why is he so good? Firstly, the project offers a convenient transport infrastructure - you can get to the main destinations in less than half an hour:

03 minutes - Al Yalays Road

07 Minutes - Sheikh Zayed Road

10 minutes - Ibn Battuta shopping center

15 minutes - EXPO 2020 website

20 minutes - Al Maktoum International Airport

Another advantage of this project is the fully furnished apartments and well-developed infrastructure in the complex. There is:

Gym

Pool

Game room

Cinema

Clubhouse

Children's games

Business lounge

Meditation space

Outdoor sports facilities

BBQ area

Parking

Apartment with an area of 39 sq.m. This residential complex costs €144,378. If desired, a property can be purchased in installments: 20% – initial payment, 40% – at the construction stage, 40% – upon completion.