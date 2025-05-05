  1. Realting.com
  2. United Arab Emirates
  3. Dubai
  4. Residential complex New high-rise Fairmont Residences Solara Tower with swimming pools within walking distance of Burj Khalifa, Business Bay, Dubai, UAE

Residential complex New high-rise Fairmont Residences Solara Tower with swimming pools within walking distance of Burj Khalifa, Business Bay, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$817,063
14/04/2025
$813,484
13/04/2025
$813,962
12/04/2025
$816,992
11/04/2025
$835,460
10/04/2025
$838,865
09/04/2025
$843,073
08/04/2025
$842,551
06/04/2025
$843,049
05/04/2025
$835,369
04/04/2025
$846,527
03/04/2025
$855,914
02/04/2025
$854,117
01/04/2025
$852,184
30/03/2025
$849,574
29/03/2025
$855,919
28/03/2025
$859,042
27/03/2025
$856,032
26/03/2025
$855,496
25/03/2025
$852,569
24/03/2025
$849,654
;
5
Leave a request
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 20202
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2384111
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 14/04/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai

About the complex

Fairmont Residences, created in collaboration with the world famous Fairmont Hotels & Resorts brand, invites you to plunge into a world of luxury and sophistication. Located in the prestigious Downtown area, this 55-storey skyscraper offers panoramic views of the city's most iconic landmarks: the Burj Khalifa, the Dubai Fountain and the Dubai Water Canal. Each residence is a work of art, decorated using high quality materials and equipped with modern Miele appliances. Spacious terraces with breathtaking views will become your favorite place to spend time.

Fairmont Residences Solara Tower is not just a residential complex, it is a whole world of possibilities: relax in the sauna, enjoy panoramic views of the city while swimming in the pool, keep fit in the fully equipped gym, take advantage of the meeting rooms for business meetings and events, try gourmet cuisine in world-class restaurants or simply relax in a cozy bar. Little residents of the complex will also find plenty of entertainment on the playground and in the children's room.

Features:

  • 60-meter-long swimming pool
  • 40-meter-long roof-top swimming pool with a panoramic view of the city
  • Restaurant
  • Zen gardens
  • Spa with massage rooms, steam bath, sauna
  • Gym and fitness center
  • Outdoor yoga area
  • Tennis court
  • Golf simulator
  • Lounge and entertainment room
  • Cinema
  • 2 meeting rooms
  • Kids' playground
  • Kids' pool
  • Concierge service

Installments (60/40):

  • 5% – upon booking;
  • 15% – before/during the signing of the purchase and sale agreement;
  • 10% – every six months for 2 years (4 payments);
  • 40% – at the time of project delivery (Q3 2027).
Location and nearby infrastructure

The location of Fairmont Residences provides quick and convenient access to all areas of the city. In just a few minutes you can reach the business center, beaches, shopping centers and other attractions.

  • Burj Khalifa - 5 minutes walk
  • Dubai Mall - 5 minutes walk
  • Dubai Opera - 5 minutes walk
  • Jumeirah Beach - 15 minutes drive
  • Design District - 12 minutes drive

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex New gated complex of villas and townhouses South Bay 6 with a lagoon and beaches close to the airport, Dubai South, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$3,20M
Residential complex Residential complex Dezire with a swimming pool and green areas, Dubai Industrial City, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$268,914
Residential complex New premium residence Vitality with swimming pools, a co-working area and a restaurant, JVC, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$202,031
Residential complex Rosso Bay
Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
from
$524,773
Residential complex Cove Edition
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$179,666
You are viewing
Residential complex New high-rise Fairmont Residences Solara Tower with swimming pools within walking distance of Burj Khalifa, Business Bay, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$817,063
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex Eleve
Residential complex Eleve
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$241,821
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 38
Residential complex Eleve by Deyaar, located in the dynamic community of Downtown Jebel Ali. Great for living, resale and rental! High income from investments - from 10% in $! We will provide an investor catalog! Installment plan 0%! Due date - 2 quarters. 2027 Facilities: barbecue areas, …
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Residential complex New luxury One Casa Residence with private swimming pools and elevators close to DIFC and Downtown Dubai, Al Safa, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New luxury One Casa Residence with private swimming pools and elevators close to DIFC and Downtown Dubai, Al Safa, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$6,39M
One Casa by AHS Properties is not just a residential complex, but the embodiment of luxury in the most prestigious area of Al Safa in Dubai. The project includes exclusive duplex residences with private swimming pools, panoramic terraces and breathtaking views of Dubai Water Canal and green …
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Apartamenty v zhilom komplekse Verano v ozelenennom rayone Dubai Studio City
Residential complex Apartamenty v zhilom komplekse Verano v ozelenennom rayone Dubai Studio City
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$179,718
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 7
Apartments in the Verano residential complex in the green area of ​​Dubai Studio City! Fully equipped kitchen! Developed infrastructure! The complex has convenient transport accessibility! A great option for living and investing! We will select housing with a favorable mortgage rate or insta…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in United Arab Emirates
From Rent to Groceries. How Much Does It Cost to Live in Dubai
05.05.2025
From Rent to Groceries. How Much Does It Cost to Live in Dubai
How to Refund Tax Free in the UAE — All the Nuances and Current Conditions
21.03.2025
How to Refund Tax Free in the UAE — All the Nuances and Current Conditions
Sharjah Overtaking Dubai? The Number of Real Estate Transactions in This Emirate Up 102% in a Year
26.02.2025
Sharjah Overtaking Dubai? The Number of Real Estate Transactions in This Emirate Up 102% in a Year
Why is Dubai Building a Specialised Crypto Skyscraper?
30.01.2025
Why is Dubai Building a Specialised Crypto Skyscraper?
457 Plots in Dubai Converted to Freehold: Conditions And Process
29.01.2025
457 Plots in Dubai Converted to Freehold: Conditions And Process
Buy a Furnished Apartment in the UAE: an Overview of Properties From €130 thousand to €2.4 million.
11.01.2025
Buy a Furnished Apartment in the UAE: an Overview of Properties From €130 thousand to €2.4 million.
Dubai's Housing Market Continues to Show Record Growth Rates. Analysis From REALTING
28.11.2024
Dubai's Housing Market Continues to Show Record Growth Rates. Analysis From REALTING
UAE Property Inheritance Rules
02.10.2024
UAE Property Inheritance Rules
Show all publications