Residential complex New high-rise Fairmont Residences Solara Tower with swimming pools within walking distance of Burj Khalifa, Business Bay, Dubai, UAE

Fairmont Residences, created in collaboration with the world famous Fairmont Hotels & Resorts brand, invites you to plunge into a world of luxury and sophistication. Located in the prestigious Downtown area, this 55-storey skyscraper offers panoramic views of the city's most iconic landmarks: the Burj Khalifa, the Dubai Fountain and the Dubai Water Canal. Each residence is a work of art, decorated using high quality materials and equipped with modern Miele appliances. Spacious terraces with breathtaking views will become your favorite place to spend time.

Fairmont Residences Solara Tower is not just a residential complex, it is a whole world of possibilities: relax in the sauna, enjoy panoramic views of the city while swimming in the pool, keep fit in the fully equipped gym, take advantage of the meeting rooms for business meetings and events, try gourmet cuisine in world-class restaurants or simply relax in a cozy bar. Little residents of the complex will also find plenty of entertainment on the playground and in the children's room.

Features:

60-meter-long swimming pool

40-meter-long roof-top swimming pool with a panoramic view of the city

Restaurant

Zen gardens

Spa with massage rooms, steam bath, sauna

Gym and fitness center

Outdoor yoga area

Tennis court

Golf simulator

Lounge and entertainment room

Cinema

2 meeting rooms

Kids' playground

Kids' pool

Concierge service

Installments (60/40):

5% – upon booking;

15% – before/during the signing of the purchase and sale agreement;

10% – every six months for 2 years (4 payments);

40% – at the time of project delivery (Q3 2027).

Location and nearby infrastructure

The location of Fairmont Residences provides quick and convenient access to all areas of the city. In just a few minutes you can reach the business center, beaches, shopping centers and other attractions.