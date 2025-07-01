  1. Realting.com
  2. United Arab Emirates
  3. Apart hotel Amra

Apart hotel Amra

Umm al-Quwain, United Arab Emirates
from
$204,000
;
10
Leave a request
ID: 33295
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 07/02/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Umm al-Quwain

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Monolithic
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2029
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    30

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Русский Русский

🏝️ AMRA is the first premium wellness resort in the pristine UAE lagoon!
📍 Umm al-Qaiwain is an eco-friendly nature reserve by the sea, just 20 minutes from the Wynn Casino on Marjan Island.

🔹 Project concept:

✅UAE’s first integrated luxury wellness resort
✅Ecology: restoration of corals with ArchiREEF, protected lagoon with mangram
✅100% sea view from all 816 apartments in three towers
✅Smart technologies: personal robot Citi Buddy, control through the application

💰 The cost of apartments (from):

  • Studios: from 690,000 AED (~$188,000)

  • 1 bedroom: from 1.1 million AED (~$300,000)

  • 2 bedrooms: from 1.6 million AED (~$435,000)

  • 3 bedrooms: from 1.85 million AED (~$505,000)

  • 4 bedrooms: from 4.1 million AED (~$1,115,000)

🏡 Finishing and equipment:

✔ Full furnishings and Smeg appliances
✔ Villeroy & Boch dishes
✔ Smart home – managing light, climate, rental through the app

🌿 Wellness infrastructure (470,000 sq ft):

✅SPA and therapy: cryo-/hydrotherapy, hyperbaric capsules
✅Sport: outdoor fitness, pickleball, mini golf, futsal
✅Entertainment: cinemas, VR zones, bowling, conference rooms
✅Children and family areas, hanging gardens, rooftop beach clubs
✅Yacht marina, helipad, organic supermarket

📍 Location and transport:

🗺️Look at the map.
🚗New AED750 million route to cut Dubai route by 45% by 2027
🎰20 minutes to Wynn Casino on Marjan Island – UAE’s future entertainment hub

📈 Investment advantages:

✔Rental management through the app – automatic pricing and booking
✔Profitability through wellness tourism – a $1.4 trillion market by 2027
✔70/30 payment plan – installments for 3 years after delivery (Q4 2028)
✔Full service support - concierge, cleaning, maintenance

🚀 Why is AMRA a unique asset?

🔹Exclusive location – the last pristine emirate with a lagoon
🔹Wellness focus – growing demand for health tourism
🔹Technology – Smart Management for Passive Income
🔹Neighborhood with Rixos and Wynn – a guarantee of premium environment

📲 Contact us for a reservation!

✅ Book an apartment overlooking the lagoon
✅ Get a detailed calculation of rental income
✅ Organize an online tour of the project showroom

#UAE #UmmElKaivin #WellnessResort #Investments #PremiumReal Estate #AMRA

🔥 Be among the first – exclusive access to the wellness-future of the UAE!

P.S. Prices rise with each queue of sales - have time to fix the cost at the start.

Units in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Apartment price, USD
Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 49.0
Price per m², USD 4,163
Apartment price, USD 204,000

Location on the map

Umm al-Quwain, United Arab Emirates

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Fully Furnished Residences / Aspirz
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$240,741
Residential complex New W1NNER Residence with swimming pools, gardens and lounge areas, JVC, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$757,189
Residential complex Rise
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$206,275
Residential complex Walking distance to the beaches, great opportunity! Nautis
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$493,226
Residential complex New residential complex Skyrise with a beach, swimming pool and a golf course close to Burj Khalifa, Business Bay, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$369,035
You are viewing
Apart hotel Amra
Umm al-Quwain, United Arab Emirates
from
$204,000
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex Residential complex Orania with parks and a beach close to the places of interest, район The Valley, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Residential complex Orania with parks and a beach close to the places of interest, район The Valley, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Residential complex Orania with parks and a beach close to the places of interest, район The Valley, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Residential complex Orania with parks and a beach close to the places of interest, район The Valley, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Residential complex Orania with parks and a beach close to the places of interest, район The Valley, Dubai, UAE
Show all Residential complex Residential complex Orania with parks and a beach close to the places of interest, район The Valley, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Residential complex Orania with parks and a beach close to the places of interest, район The Valley, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$480,174
We offer luxury three-,four-, five bedroom townhouses. The residence features kids' playgrounds and sports grounds, a barbecue area, restaurants ans shops, parks, a lake with a sandy beach. Price - from 408,000 USD (1,498,624 AED) Completion - December, 2025. Location and nearby infrastruct…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Luxury villa in a premium residence Lagoons Venice with a beach close to the autodrome and a polo club, Damac Lagoons, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Luxury villa in a premium residence Lagoons Venice with a beach close to the autodrome and a polo club, Damac Lagoons, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Luxury villa in a premium residence Lagoons Venice with a beach close to the autodrome and a polo club, Damac Lagoons, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Luxury villa in a premium residence Lagoons Venice with a beach close to the autodrome and a polo club, Damac Lagoons, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Luxury villa in a premium residence Lagoons Venice with a beach close to the autodrome and a polo club, Damac Lagoons, Dubai, UAE
Show all Residential complex Luxury villa in a premium residence Lagoons Venice with a beach close to the autodrome and a polo club, Damac Lagoons, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Luxury villa in a premium residence Lagoons Venice with a beach close to the autodrome and a polo club, Damac Lagoons, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$1,76M
We offer spacious Venetian-style villas with a picturesque view of the lagoons. The Italian-style residence is one of eight parts of the large complex. Here You'll find cafes and restaurants, a beach and a lagoon, green areas and lounge areas, an outdoor cinema, kids' playgrounds, bike paths…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex MBL Signature
Residential complex MBL Signature
Residential complex MBL Signature
Residential complex MBL Signature
Residential complex MBL Signature
Show all Residential complex MBL Signature
Residential complex MBL Signature
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$316,259
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 35
Apartments in the residential complex MBL Signature in one of the most sought-after areas of Dubai Jumeirah Lake Towers (JLT)! Ideal location, close to the metro! Many amenities for a comfortable life! Premium finishing! A great option for life and investment! We will select housing with a f…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in United Arab Emirates
How to Sell an Apartment in the UAE: A Step-by-Step Guide for Individuals
01.07.2025
How to Sell an Apartment in the UAE: A Step-by-Step Guide for Individuals
Dubai Launches Prypco Mint Real Estate Tokenization Platform on XRP Blockchain
03.06.2025
Dubai Launches Prypco Mint Real Estate Tokenization Platform on XRP Blockchain
UAE Real Estate Investments: 5 Promising New Developments Across the Country
20.05.2025
UAE Real Estate Investments: 5 Promising New Developments Across the Country
From Rent to Groceries. How Much Does It Cost to Live in Dubai
05.05.2025
From Rent to Groceries. How Much Does It Cost to Live in Dubai
How to Refund Tax Free in the UAE — All the Nuances and Current Conditions
21.03.2025
How to Refund Tax Free in the UAE — All the Nuances and Current Conditions
Sharjah Overtaking Dubai? The Number of Real Estate Transactions in This Emirate Up 102% in a Year
26.02.2025
Sharjah Overtaking Dubai? The Number of Real Estate Transactions in This Emirate Up 102% in a Year
Why is Dubai Building a Specialised Crypto Skyscraper?
30.01.2025
Why is Dubai Building a Specialised Crypto Skyscraper?
457 Plots in Dubai Converted to Freehold: Conditions And Process
29.01.2025
457 Plots in Dubai Converted to Freehold: Conditions And Process
Show all publications