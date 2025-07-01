Apart hotel Amra

🏝️ AMRA is the first premium wellness resort in the pristine UAE lagoon!

📍 Umm al-Qaiwain is an eco-friendly nature reserve by the sea, just 20 minutes from the Wynn Casino on Marjan Island.

🔹 Project concept:

✅UAE’s first integrated luxury wellness resort

✅Ecology: restoration of corals with ArchiREEF, protected lagoon with mangram

✅100% sea view from all 816 apartments in three towers

✅Smart technologies: personal robot Citi Buddy, control through the application

💰 The cost of apartments (from):

Studios: from 690,000 AED (~$188,000)

1 bedroom: from 1.1 million AED (~$300,000)

2 bedrooms: from 1.6 million AED (~$435,000)

3 bedrooms: from 1.85 million AED (~$505,000)

4 bedrooms: from 4.1 million AED (~$1,115,000)

🏡 Finishing and equipment:

✔ Full furnishings and Smeg appliances

✔ Villeroy & Boch dishes

✔ Smart home – managing light, climate, rental through the app

🌿 Wellness infrastructure (470,000 sq ft):

✅SPA and therapy: cryo-/hydrotherapy, hyperbaric capsules

✅Sport: outdoor fitness, pickleball, mini golf, futsal

✅Entertainment: cinemas, VR zones, bowling, conference rooms

✅Children and family areas, hanging gardens, rooftop beach clubs

✅Yacht marina, helipad, organic supermarket

📍 Location and transport:

🗺️Look at the map.

🚗New AED750 million route to cut Dubai route by 45% by 2027

🎰20 minutes to Wynn Casino on Marjan Island – UAE’s future entertainment hub

📈 Investment advantages:

✔Rental management through the app – automatic pricing and booking

✔Profitability through wellness tourism – a $1.4 trillion market by 2027

✔70/30 payment plan – installments for 3 years after delivery (Q4 2028)

✔Full service support - concierge, cleaning, maintenance

🚀 Why is AMRA a unique asset?

🔹Exclusive location – the last pristine emirate with a lagoon

🔹Wellness focus – growing demand for health tourism

🔹Technology – Smart Management for Passive Income

🔹Neighborhood with Rixos and Wynn – a guarantee of premium environment

