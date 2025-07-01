Apart hotel Amra

🏝️ AMRA is the first premium wellness resort in the pristine UAE lagoon!
📍 Umm al-Qaiwain is an eco-friendly nature reserve by the sea, just 20 minutes from the Wynn Casino on Marjan Island.
🔹 Project concept:
✅UAE’s first integrated luxury wellness resort
✅Ecology: restoration of corals with ArchiREEF, protected lagoon with mangram
✅100% sea view from all 816 apartments in three towers
✅Smart technologies: personal robot Citi Buddy, control through the application
💰 The cost of apartments (from):
Studios: from 690,000 AED (~$188,000)
1 bedroom: from 1.1 million AED (~$300,000)
2 bedrooms: from 1.6 million AED (~$435,000)
3 bedrooms: from 1.85 million AED (~$505,000)
4 bedrooms: from 4.1 million AED (~$1,115,000)
🏡 Finishing and equipment:
✔ Full furnishings and Smeg appliances
✔ Villeroy & Boch dishes
✔ Smart home – managing light, climate, rental through the app
🌿 Wellness infrastructure (470,000 sq ft):
✅SPA and therapy: cryo-/hydrotherapy, hyperbaric capsules
✅Sport: outdoor fitness, pickleball, mini golf, futsal
✅Entertainment: cinemas, VR zones, bowling, conference rooms
✅Children and family areas, hanging gardens, rooftop beach clubs
✅Yacht marina, helipad, organic supermarket
📍 Location and transport:
🗺️Look at the map.
🚗New AED750 million route to cut Dubai route by 45% by 2027
🎰20 minutes to Wynn Casino on Marjan Island – UAE’s future entertainment hub
📈 Investment advantages:
✔Rental management through the app – automatic pricing and booking
✔Profitability through wellness tourism – a $1.4 trillion market by 2027
✔70/30 payment plan – installments for 3 years after delivery (Q4 2028)
✔Full service support - concierge, cleaning, maintenance
🚀 Why is AMRA a unique asset?
🔹Exclusive location – the last pristine emirate with a lagoon
🔹Wellness focus – growing demand for health tourism
🔹Technology – Smart Management for Passive Income
🔹Neighborhood with Rixos and Wynn – a guarantee of premium environment
