Residential complex

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
$2,53M
17
ID: 16653
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 04/06/2025

Location

  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Monolithic
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2026
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    3

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Online tour

About the complex

Dubai Oasis is a complex of luxury villas, which is located in the heart of a green islet away from the hustle and bustle of the city, on an area of 322,000 m2. The villas are designed in such a way that you can have a secluded private life and at the same time easily build relationships with the people around you. Between the houses are shared parks and green paths designed for children and pedestrians - the perfect place for a stroll and new friendships.

 

Dubai Oasis includes around 300 homes with 4 or more bedrooms and a private pool on the lawn, offering an exclusive lifestyle amidst nature. In this gated community, every detail is stunning, be it the amazing landscaping, exotic flower clusters, or tree-lined walkways.

 

Infrastructure

  • Botanical Garden 
  • Dog area 
  • Stationary outdoor gymnasium 
  • Barbecue areas  
  • Amphitheater  
  • Outdoor Cinema  
  • Zen Garden 
  • Yoga Garden 
  • Tea House  
  • Beach edge pool
  • Biking and jogging paths 
  • Rock climbing wall 
  • Rope obstacle courses
  • Basketball court  
  • Skate park 
  • Playground 
  • Beach volleyball court  
  • Paddle Tennis 
  • Cricket pitch

 

Once settled here, you will have your oasis of privacy and experience grace in every detail!

Properties in the complex
Type
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Property cost, USD
Apartments Villa
Area, m² 533.0 – 663.3
Price per m², USD 4,495 – 5,037
Apartment price, USD 2,65M – 3,19M

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Residential complex
