Residential complex

Dubai Oasis is a complex of luxury villas, which is located in the heart of a green islet away from the hustle and bustle of the city, on an area of 322,000 m2. The villas are designed in such a way that you can have a secluded private life and at the same time easily build relationships with the people around you. Between the houses are shared parks and green paths designed for children and pedestrians - the perfect place for a stroll and new friendships.

Dubai Oasis includes around 300 homes with 4 or more bedrooms and a private pool on the lawn, offering an exclusive lifestyle amidst nature. In this gated community, every detail is stunning, be it the amazing landscaping, exotic flower clusters, or tree-lined walkways.

Infrastructure

Botanical Garden

Dog area

Stationary outdoor gymnasium

Barbecue areas

Amphitheater

Outdoor Cinema

Zen Garden

Yoga Garden

Tea House

Beach edge pool

Biking and jogging paths

Rock climbing wall

Rope obstacle courses

Basketball court

Skate park

Playground

Beach volleyball court

Paddle Tennis

Cricket pitch

Once settled here, you will have your oasis of privacy and experience grace in every detail!