Residential complex

Dubai Oasis is a complex of luxury villas, which is located in the heart of a green islet away from the hustle and bustle of the city, on an area of 322,000 m2. The villas are designed in such a way that you can have a secluded private life and at the same time easily build relationships with the people around you. Between the houses are shared parks and green paths designed for children and pedestrians - the perfect place for a stroll and new friendships.
Dubai Oasis includes around 300 homes with 4 or more bedrooms and a private pool on the lawn, offering an exclusive lifestyle amidst nature. In this gated community, every detail is stunning, be it the amazing landscaping, exotic flower clusters, or tree-lined walkways.
Infrastructure
Once settled here, you will have your oasis of privacy and experience grace in every detail!