Residential complex Spacious waterfront townhouses in the new Shoaq Residence with a direct access to the beach, Dubai Islands, Dubai, UAE

Shoaq is the unique embodiment of the dream of the perfect coastal life in the heart of Dubai Islands. The refined residential project, inspired by the waves, represents the sophisticated elegance and real luxury of life on the island.

The elegant building, consisting of 7 storeys, includes just 78 residences, among which are 4 spacious townhouses and one luxury penthouse. The project architecture is inspired by sea wave purity: due to abundance of floor-to-ceiling glazing, every corner of Shoaq is full of natural light and breathtaking views of the endless coast and the dynamic city. Nature seems to become a part of your interior, filling the space with freshness and tranquility.

The residential complex offers apartments with 1-3 bedrooms, fully equipped kitchens and spacious bathrooms with elegant finishing. Floors are made of natural wood, top-quality porcelain tile, and designer elements made of bronze and glass create the atmosphere, where luxury becomes a natural part of your everyday life.

Spacious duplex townhouses with private gardens, opening directly to the coast, and airy bedrooms with wonderful waterscapes deserve to be highlighted. For aficionados, there is only one penthouse with 4 bedrooms, a private swimming pool and a terrace garden.

Residents of Shoaq can enjoy exclusive amenities, including a direct access to the snow-white beach, an impressive roof-top infinity pool, a fully equipped gym, a sauna and a steam bath for maximum relaxation. The covered parking will ensure convenience and safety for your car.

Amenities:

direct access to the beach

roof-top infinity pool

gym

sauna and steam bath

modern equipped kitchens

covered parking

Completion - 3rd quarter of 2027.

Payment plan: 50/50

Features of the flats

Kitchen only will be furnished and provided with all appliances + dish washer machine for Miele brand.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Across the water from the city’s vibrant core, Dubai Islands presents an exceptional beachfront retreat where every moment balances serenity and connection.

With immediate beach access, residents enjoy seamless harmony between luxury living and a prestigious resort-like lifestyle.

Luxury resorts, scenic parks, promenades, and waterfront activities converge with world-class dining, shopping, and entertainment, blending seaside tranquility with urban vibrancy.