  1. Realting.com
  2. United Arab Emirates
  3. Residential complex Samana Boulevard Heights

Residential complex Samana Boulevard Heights

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$61,211
;
23
Leave a request
Show contacts
ID: 33018
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/12/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Monolithic
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2029
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    20

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Remote transaction

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Grocery stores
Food & Drink

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment

Developer news

03.12.2025
Which Currency to Bring to Thailand: Dollars, Euros, or Rubles – What’s More Profitable and Convenient
All news
Similar complexes
Residential complex New residential complex ES Golf Meadow with swimming pools and a golf course, Emaar South, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$805,482
Residential complex Azizi Vista — low-rise residence by Azizi in the heart of the prestigious residential area of Dubai Studio City
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$408,429
Residential complex Natuzzi Harmoni Homes
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$720,754
Residential complex New Oria Residence with a garden and swimming pools near the canal, Ras Al Khor, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$774,221
Residential complex Empire LakeViews
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Price on request
You are viewing
Residential complex Samana Boulevard Heights
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$61,211
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request Show contacts
Other complexes
Residential complex Reef 999
Residential complex Reef 999
Residential complex Reef 999
Residential complex Reef 999
Residential complex Reef 999
Show all Residential complex Reef 999
Residential complex Reef 999
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$312,660
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 14
Apartments in the residential complex Reef 999 in the prestigious area of ​​Al Furjan in Dubai! Many amenities! Developed infrastructure! A great option for living and investment! Excellent location! Near the metro! We will select housing with a favorable rate on a mortgage or installment pl…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Residential complex Ayala
Residential complex Ayala
Residential complex Ayala
Residential complex Ayala
Residential complex Ayala
Show all Residential complex Ayala
Residential complex Ayala
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$222,435
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 16
Apartment with furnished kitchen! A wonderful apartment for living, investment and rental (ROI - from 10% in $). Perfect for long-term rental! Interest-free installments! Ayala On The Park by NSHAMA is located in the vibrant Town Square Dubai. Amenities: - restaurants - swimming pools - te…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Residential complex Belgrove Residences
Residential complex Belgrove Residences
Residential complex Belgrove Residences
Residential complex Belgrove Residences
Residential complex Belgrove Residences
Show all Residential complex Belgrove Residences
Residential complex Belgrove Residences
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$493,378
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 26
Apartments in the stunning Belgrove Residences project in the Bukadra area! Fully furnished kitchen! Access to the crystal lagoon! A great option for living and investment! Gorgeous panoramic views! We will select housing with a favorable rate on a mortgage or installment plan in the UAE! Am…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in United Arab Emirates
How to Sell an Apartment in the UAE: A Step-by-Step Guide for Individuals
01.07.2025
How to Sell an Apartment in the UAE: A Step-by-Step Guide for Individuals
Dubai Launches Prypco Mint Real Estate Tokenization Platform on XRP Blockchain
03.06.2025
Dubai Launches Prypco Mint Real Estate Tokenization Platform on XRP Blockchain
UAE Real Estate Investments: 5 Promising New Developments Across the Country
20.05.2025
UAE Real Estate Investments: 5 Promising New Developments Across the Country
From Rent to Groceries. How Much Does It Cost to Live in Dubai
05.05.2025
From Rent to Groceries. How Much Does It Cost to Live in Dubai
How to Refund Tax Free in the UAE — All the Nuances and Current Conditions
21.03.2025
How to Refund Tax Free in the UAE — All the Nuances and Current Conditions
Sharjah Overtaking Dubai? The Number of Real Estate Transactions in This Emirate Up 102% in a Year
26.02.2025
Sharjah Overtaking Dubai? The Number of Real Estate Transactions in This Emirate Up 102% in a Year
Why is Dubai Building a Specialised Crypto Skyscraper?
30.01.2025
Why is Dubai Building a Specialised Crypto Skyscraper?
457 Plots in Dubai Converted to Freehold: Conditions And Process
29.01.2025
457 Plots in Dubai Converted to Freehold: Conditions And Process
Show all publications